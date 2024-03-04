"Living out her fangirling moment": Fans go gaga as BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Taylor Swift get clicked together after the Eras Singapore concert

On March 3, 2024, Taylor Swift kicked off the highly anticipated Singapore leg of her Eras world tour. Among the attendees spotted at the concert was BLACKPINK's Lisa, which sparked considerable excitement among fans, who got to see their two favorites in the same frame.

When news of LLOUD's CEO's arrival in Singapore spread across the internet a couple of days ago, fans speculated she might be there to attend Taylor Swift's concert and hoped for a glimpse of the two together.

Their wishes were granted when, on March 4, a photo of Lisa and Taylor surfaced online, fulfilling fans' hopes for a moment that captured the impact of both artists. The idol herself shared this moment with the world through her Instagram account, posting a series of seven memories from the concert, including a photo featuring herself alongside the Eras star, Taylor Swift.

"Picture perfect": BLACKPINK's Lisa posts a picture with Taylor Swift

A few days ago, BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at the airport, arriving in Singapore, which sparked speculations about her attending Taylor Swift's concert. The concert, part of Taylor's Eras tour, commenced on March 2 and is set to run for six shows until March 9.

The Money singer opted to attend the second day of the tour. Prior to the Eras tour, she showed her support by attending SHINee's concert on March 2, earning praise from K-pop fans for supporting her fellow seniors. The BLACKPINK star then took to her Instagram to share the news of her attending Swift's concert, posting a series of seven pictures capturing different moments from the concert.

The first photo featured Taylor Swift's iconic friendship bracelets, followed by a full picture showcasing her adorned wrists. The most awaited image, however, was the third one, capturing Lisa and Taylor arm in arm, delighting fans worldwide.

Subsequent photos featured the idol with three more friends alongside Taylor, followed by snapshots of her posing with her Louis Vuitton bag and flaunting her chic mesh and leather outfit. The BLACKPINK star captioned the post with,

"Had such a blast at the Eras Tour! Amazing performance."

Stars such as Sabrina Carpenter and Thai actor Cooheart left comments on the post, expressing their admiration for the renowned stars sharing a frame. Fans flooded the comments section with ecstatic reactions, celebrating the union of their favorite idols under one roof.

This wasn't the first interaction between Taylor Swift and Lisa or BLACKPINK. Taylor had previously shown her support for BLACKPINK, seen grooving along to their performance at the Video Music Awards. Her awareness of the group's songs and her enthusiastic cheerleading for them on an international platform won hearts worldwide.