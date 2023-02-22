''Looks like a Netflix low budget teen movie'': Twitter unimpressed with Chang Can Dunk trailer

Ahead of its premiere next month, Walt Disney Studios recently dropped the first trailer for Chang Can Dunk. The upcoming sports drama, directed and written by Jingyi Shao, stars Bloom Li as the titular character.

At the center of the film is an unpopular high school student who is passionate about basketball and wants to perfect the crowd-favorite move of a slam dunk.

The trailer, lasting 2:10 minutes, showcases the same and also how the protagonist struggles to hit his goal.

However, as soon as it hit the public space, the promotional clip received a mostly cold reception. One user called Chang Can Dunk "a Netflix low budget teen movie."

Apart from Li, the cast of the sports drama consists of names like Ben Wang, Dexter Darden, Chase Liefeld, Eric Anthony Lopez, Nile Bullock, and Zoe Renee, among others.

"Canceling my subscription" - Disgruntled fans slam Chang Can Dunk trailer

Chang Can Dunk is an underdog coming-of-age story with a synopsis that reads:

“16-year-old Asian-American, Chang, is an unpopular high schooler at Cresthill High School who loves basketball, but is always underestimated. Though his peers treat him as though he is insignificant, he becomes obsessed with learning how to slam dunk. In doing so, Chang is determined to best the high school's all-star named Matt, all while hopefully winning the adoration of his romantic interest, Kristy.”

In the trailer, Chang's obsession with basketball, his burning desire to master the slam dunk move, and his obsession to defeat Matt and impress Kristy were highlighted.

However, admittedly, the clip gave out almost 80% of the Disney+ movie and looked like any underdog story. But it is being led by an Asian actor, which makes the forthcoming feature worth looking out for, among other reasons.

Though the trailer keeps one hooked, thanks to strong performances, humor quotient, and social media relevance, it seems not all were pleased with the clip. Check out some of the reactions:

Director tells why "slam dunk" is an important factor in the film

Chang Can Dunk deals with social hierarchies, minority communities, and people of color. This is why pivoting the film around an Asian American teen perfecting the slam dunk was significant for Shao, a debutant director.

He told Variety in a recent conversation:

“In a town where there aren’t a lot of other Asian American families, sometimes you don’t know why people are treating you a certain way…That’s why the dunking was so important because it’s an objective goal — it doesn’t matter how people perceive you or how you perceive yourself. You can or you cannot.”

The feature has been bankrolled by Rishi Rajani, Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi, and Lena Waithe via their Walt Disney Pictures, Hillman Grad Productions, and Makeready banners.

Chang Can Dunk hits Disney+ on Friday, March 10, 2023.

