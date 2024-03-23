'Love you Emmet': EastEnders star Patrick Bergin announces brother Emmet Bergin's death on Facebook

Actor Emmet Bergin, renowned for his portrayal of businessman Dick Moran in RTE’s long-running series Glenroe, passed away on March 15. Born in Dublin, Bergin was one of only four actors to maintain a series regular status from the show's inception in 1983 until its conclusion in 2001.

His sudden demise due to heart-related causes was confirmed by his family. He is survived by his wife and two children. The news was shared by his brother, esteemed actor Patrick Bergin, known for his roles in EastEnders and various films.

Announcing the passing of his brother, Emmet, actor Patrick Bergin turned to Facebook to share the news. In his post, he wrote:

"Sharing the sad passing of our brother Emmet who was an inspiration and a great man. Love you Emmet. RIP."

In a statement to the network, his daughter Tara stated:

"Sadly, dad died on Friday morning (15th March) at home. It was unexpected. He had only recently been alerted to a possible heart issue and had been discharged from a short stay in hospital. We thought and hoped he would be okay. We were all at home when it happened – my mum Sarah, my brother Gavan, and me. He was such an important presence in our lives. He will be greatly missed."

Emmet Bergin: Remembering Glenroe's memorable character, Dick Moran

Emmet Bergin was born in Dublin, Ireland. He began his acting career in the 1970s with a small role in Ryan's Daughter and later appeared in notable films such as Excalibur and Veronica Guerin. It was his portrayal of Dick Moran, a charismatic lawyer in the show Glenroe, that left a lasting impact on Irish television during the 1980s.

With his unique style and charm, Bergin's character captivated audiences, making him a beloved figure in Irish drama. Moran's romantic escapades on the show, particularly his relationships with Mary McDermott and Terry Killeen, were widely followed and discussed.

His character's storyline, which confronted societal norms and taboos, resonated deeply with viewers. Despite facing criticism, Emmet Bergin's performance was praised for its authenticity and depth. His legacy as the dashing and daring Dick Moran will forever be remembered in the annals of Irish drama.

Emmet, known for his contributions to acting, tragically passed away, leaving behind a devastated family and grieving fans. The cause of his death, reportedly due to heart-related reasons, has deeply saddened those who admired his work.

As tributes pour in and memories are shared, the loss of Emmet Bergin reverberates throughout the entertainment industry, leaving an irreplaceable void for his loved ones and admirers alike.