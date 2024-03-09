“Aligned on a bunch of stuff”: Ayesha Curry & Lindsay Lohan spill the tea on how they become ‘best friends’

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan who have also been co-stars on their previous projects are linking again in their next project Nexflix film Irish Wish. Recently, both appeared on the TODAY show.

Both Ayesha and Lohan talked about their upcoming project together. However, the highlight of their appearance on the show was the story of their friendship, that blossomed years ago. Apparently, Michael Mina, who is a celebrity chef and also the mentor of Ayesha Curry in her chef business, set them up.

“We met a long time ago through a mutual friend…Michael Mina,” said Curry.

When asked what they mostly connected about, Curry said,

“I think everything. Like spirituality, life, family, friendships. We just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

Lohan also added that when the plan was made, she didn’t think that the dinner would be that long. However, she said that given it is hard to have a connection with people when we get older, it was a blessing to have a friendship with Ayesha.

Earlier, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Lohan had revealed that Ayesha Curry and her NBA superstar husband Steph Curry were the godparents to her son.

Irish Wish is a romance/comedy movie that will premiere on Netflix on March 15 and stars Alexander Vlahos and Ed Speleers alongside Loahan. This is the first major project for Curry as she plays the role of a character named Heather.

Ayesha Curry flaunts her baby bump in “Irish Wish” premier event

Ayesha Curry already has a family of five and now the Currys are set to add another member to their family. Recently, in a cover story for her Sweet July magazine, the wife of the NBA star revealed that Currys felt that somebody was missing from the family picture and decided to have another baby.

The news was first revealed to the public in the Sweet July magazine. Curry posed for the cover showing her baby bump as she sat down on a table. The magazine also had other pictures of her in a gown as she elegantly held her baby bump.

Recently, Curry also made a public appearance alongside the cast of her new film Irish Wish before New York Premiere. Ayesha Curry posed for the pictures in a strapless black dress as she proudly held her baby bump.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry share three children. They have two daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8 and a son named Canon, 5, who is also an internet sensation in NBA. Currys have been excellent parents to their children and try to spend as much time as they can with their children despite their busy schedules.