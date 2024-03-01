Is Ayesha Curry pregnant? Steph Curry's wife making waves with baby bump explored

Questions of "Is Ayesha Curry pregnant?" have continued to surface this week. Photos from a shoot for Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Magazine were quick to go viral. In the photos, Curry can be seen holding her stomach, as pregnant women often do in photos. This sparked questions of "Is Ayesha Curry pregnant?" among the NBA community.

The question of "Is Ayesha Curry pregnant?" was answered within the Sweet July Magazine, where she and Steph Curry shared exciting news. Although the couple believed that they were done having kids after their third child, a son named Canon, several years back, that has since changed.

According to Ayesha Curry, the two decided that something was missing in their lives, and decided to have another child. While there has been little news regarding when Ayesha Curry will be having her baby, or the gender of the baby, a fourth child is on the way.

In the article for the previously mentioned Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha Curry answered the question on many fans' minds, "Is Ayesha Curry pregnant?"

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, 'Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."

Looking at how the success of the Sweet July brand is factoring into things amid questions of "Is Ayesha Curry pregnant?"

As Ayesha Curry mentioned in the previously referenced Sweet July Magazine article, during this pregnancy, she and her kids have full schedules. With the couple's oldest daughter, Riley now 11, middle child Ryan now 8, and their son Canon now 5, the kids all have their own schedules and activities.

At the same time, Ayesha Curry is now running the successful Sweet July company. Several years ago, she had the idea for a skincare line, which took several years to launch.

Back in 2023, the company launched, with a series of skincare products, however, since then, it has now expanded to include a number of other products. From clothes and throw blankets to cooking accessories, Ayesha Curry's brand does it all.

As she indicated in the Sweet July Magazine cover story, the combination of her kids being older with the success of her brand has added another layer to pregnancy.

"So much is different this time. For one, I’m tremendously busy in ways I wasn’t before. I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we’re balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That’s added an interesting layer to this experience."

While no timeline has been given for when the couple will be expecting their fourth child, things could coincide with the start of the 2024-25 NBA season in October.