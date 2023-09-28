"A true celebration of my Jamaican roots": Ayesha Curry launches new skincare brand with products as low as $22

Ayesha Curry, the wife of four-time NBA champ and arguably the greatest point guard of all time, Steph Curry, has launched her new skincare brand. Taking inspiration from her Jamaican roots to create best-in-class products at an affordable price, Curry has launched a line of clean, simple and effective products that are sure to grab the attention of NBA fans.

Ayesha Curry has been heavily involved in philanthropic efforts alongside her husband, previously launching "Sweet July," a health & wellness business. Her latest endeavor, however, with her skin and beauty products now brings her into the retail market.

While speaking in an interview with E Online, Curry spoke about the company as well as the products they offer. She explained the line is an offshoot of her "Sweet July" stores, with the latest brand "Sweet July Skin" going up for sale in Amazon's retail stores.

Curry said,

"I am so excited to have our "Sweet July" products selling in Amazon's store, and I'm honored to be a black-business owner selling in Amazon's store alongside so many other amazing brands."

Curry added,

"We just launched our skincare line, "Sweet July Skin," which is a true celebration of my Jamaican roots, featuring clean, simple and effective products."

Ayesha Curry's advice on how to "be at your best"

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Ayesha Curry is also a mother who shares three kids with Steph Curry. Given that her day-to-day schedule includes being a supportive wife and an active mother, Ayesha knows a thing or two about having to be on her game.

She explained in the interview with E Online that at the end of the day, it's impossible to pour from an empty glass - no matter how metaphorical it is. Given that, Ayesha Curry believes in taking time for some self-care.

She said,

"You can't pour from an empty cup, so to be at your best for the people that rely on you, you have to take time to prioritize yourself. Maybe it's a skin routine at the end of the day, or taking 15 minutes to journal first thing in the morning. Whatever that looks like for you, it's important to take the time and be consistent."

With the launch of her "Sweet July Skin" brand and the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, Ayesha Curry looks to juggle several things. When the high-pressure season tips off as her husband Steph Curry looks to capture another NBA title, it's safe to say she'll need her R&R.