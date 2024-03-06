IN PHOTOS: Ayesha Curry turns heads in black dress at Lindsay Lohan's movie premiere

Ayesha Curry has been busy as of late. Following the release of her Domaine Curry wine with Sydel Curry-Lee last year, her Netflix movie with Lindsay Lohan, titled "Irish Wish," had its New York premiere on Tuesday night. Aside from Lohan getting the spotlight on the red carpet, Stephen Curry's wife also stood out in a stunning black dress.

Ayesha Curry at the premiere of Netflix's "Irish Wish"

In the Netflix production, Stephen Curry's wife plays the role of Heather, one of the bridesmaids of Lindsay Lohan's character, Maddie Kelly. Interestingly, the movie details Kelly's journey as she wishes to be with the love of her life, who is supposed to be married to her friend. However, the wish altered events and Maddie Kelly is now the bride-to-be.

The movie is scheduled to be released on March 15 on Netflix. Additionally, the film was directed by Janeen Damian. It is also part of a two-film deal between Lindsay Lohan and Netflix. The first movie, "Falling For Christmas," was released on Nov. 10, 2022.

NBA star's wife Ayesha Curry reveals the story behind her signature look in an exclusive interview with Allure

In an interview with Allure magazine, the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry talked about the foundation behind her signature look and what she strives for regarding her beauty routines.

Interestingly, Ayesha Curry said she was influenced by her mother and grandmother during her childhood. From the use of red lipstick to having a skincare routine at night time, Curry saw them as simple but important things when it comes to looking fresh.

It was also a way for Ayesha Curry to show a side of herself not often seen. She aligned this with the creation of Sweet July Skin, her skincare brand. The brand features a toner, cleanser and oil that houses ingredients from Curry's Jamaican heritage.

Over time, one's preferences or needs in skincare products change. However, Ayesha Curry made sure that when it was time to launch her line of skincare products, her Jamaican roots would be one of the main cores of its foundation.

This is her way of bringing her home along with her in this journey she is on, allowing her to not lose track or sight of where she grew up. It also brings her closer to home as Sweet July Skin makes use of the following ingredients, mango seed, turmeric, hibiscus, papaya, guava and lychee seed.

Moreover, with how Curry was influenced by her mother and grandmother, she hopes that her children would follow in the same footsteps as she did where she showcased her character through her makeup and skincare routines.

Sweet July Skin was released on July 11, 2023, with products available for purchase on its online store.