“Love this show”: The Masked Singer fans are glad as they enjoyed the holiday special sing-a-long

The Masked Singer season 8 recently came to an end as the famed reality TV series crowned its winner last week. The winner was the Harp who turned out to be Glee star, Amber Riley.

Although the season has come to an end, The Masked Singer returned on its usual schedule for an all-new episode. It wasn't a competition, but a Christmas special where the fan favorite contestants from season 8 returned to the stage one last time to perform in a holiday special sing-a-long spectacular.

Apart from the season 8 contestants, the reality TV series also aired with performances from previous seasons' favorite contestants. These included the Thingamajig, Christmas Tree, Fox, Hedgehog and many more.

The one-hour Christmas special featured messages from celebrities who previously appeared on the previous seven seasons and on season 8. The celebrities wished their fans happy holidays and delivered a holiday message of their own.

Overall, it was quite an entertaining episode that had fans singing along and enjoying the performances by their favorite masked celebrities. Upon witnessing their performances, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claimed they enjoyed The Masked Singer season 8 holiday spectacular

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they enjoyed the Christmas special. Many were also glad they got to see performances by their favorite masked celebrities from earlier seasons. Apart from that, fans were also taken up by Ken Jeong's performance of the Drummer Boy dressed as a toy soldier.

BLEtoInfinity @bl_eto That holiday special totally put us in the mood to celebrate the season! Thank you, #TheMaskedSinger That holiday special totally put us in the mood to celebrate the season! Thank you, #TheMaskedSinger

Amanda Weimar @alias093001 Ken's Little Drummer Boy routine is still funny the second time around. #TheMaskedSinger Ken's Little Drummer Boy routine is still funny the second time around. #TheMaskedSinger

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer season 8 holiday special began with a performance by the Bride who was unmasked as the wrestling superstar Chris Jericho. He performed his rendition of Run Rudolph Run.

Season 4's Crocodile, who was unmasked to reveal Nick Carter, performed his rendition of Silent Night. Leann Rimes also appeared as the Sun once again and performed Rockin Around The Christmas Tree.

Season 8's Snowstorm, who was revealed to be Nikki Glaser, took to the stage to perform her rendition of Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me. Season 6's The Queen Of Hearts, unmasked to be Jewel, performed her version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Former SNL star Ana Gesteyer, the Christmas Tree, performed her version of Total Eclipse of the Heart. Season 8 runners-up, the Lambs, performed Sleigh Ride.

Finally, the Harp, who was unmasked as Amber Riley, and the winner of The Masked Singer season 8 took to the stage. Riley closed the holiday special with her performance of Nat King Cole.

After all the performances were over, the series played an in-memorium card as they honored the late actress Kirstie Alley, who recently passed away. Kirstie, who was the Baby Mammoth in season 7, passed away after she was diagnosed with cancer.

While The Masked Singer will return for a season 9 soon, the date for the same has yet to be revealed.

