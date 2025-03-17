“Make sure you got the money this time” — Internet reacts as woman claims she customized the G-Wagon Gelo gifted to Rashida Nicole

LiAngelo Ball, also known as Gelo, is accused of buying a woman's custom G-Wagon and gifting it to Rashida Nicole. According to HotNewHipHop's report dated March 16, the woman who goes by Pearl Energy released a lengthy video sharing her side of the story.

According to the media outlet, the woman claimed she designed her custom G-Wagon in November 2023, and the vehicle arrived in the U.S. However, the car arrived a month earlier, and she could not arrange the money to make the payment. This led the dealership to allegedly put it up for sale. Then, Gelo reportedly bought it and gifted it to Rashida Nicole.

Pearl Energy's video was reuploaded on Instagram by the user @theneighborhoodtalk. In the comment section, netizens had a mixed reaction to her claims.

One netizen (@veewade) told the woman to customize another G-Wagon. They wrote,

"Go customize another one, make sure you got the money this time."

Netizen calls out singer Pearl Energy. [Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk]

One netizen (@corikastar) called out the woman by saying buying an out-of-budget car is crazy. Another (@byamberworthy) told her to get another G-Wagon.

Netizens bash singer Pearl Energy. [Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk]

Some netizens called out the woman by bringing up her financial status. One (@chants.s) stated that the woman can't afford the G-Wagon.

Netizens bash Pearl Energy. [Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk]

Netizens continued to comment, saying till a person pays for the car, it doesn't belong to them.

Netizens bash Pearl Energy. [Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk]

MissNikkiiBaby shades Gelo for not financially supporting their son

Ball at the Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls game - Image via Getty

According to The Shade Room, after reports of LiAngelo Ball gifting a G-Wagon to Rashida Nicole, MissNikkiiBaby criticized him for not supporting their two kids financially. She shaded him by saying her jewelry costs as much as the car.

"I wear this on my wrist 😂 you doing all this and you still haven’t sent your kids no money, that’s sad," she wrote.

MissNikkiiBaby called out Gelo earlier, saying he doesn't contact his kids

On March 11, the media outlet reported that Nikki called out Gelo in her Instagram stories. She claimed it had been six weeks since he contacted his two kids.

"I forgot you was with your YN everyday. We pushing 6 weeks your kids ain’t hear from you yet! Diabolical! Exit the chat," she wrote.

LiAngelo Ball then responded in the comment section by saying he watched the two kids more than she did, and when the two were dating, he paid for things. He wrote,

"Quit tht soft sympathy sh*t. Nobody was in my shoes but everyone can paint they own picture of me lol. I paid for the most sh*t in my life when I was wit her, idk when yaw thought she was paid…I can wipe my own a*s. She gotta ask mommy n daddy or give up mileage. I watched the kids more than her n ima grown man wit my own shi."

LiAngelo then called her out for her behavior, saying he would leave again if he could. He claimed she was the one who allegedly initiated separating, claiming she wanted to co-parent. He wrote,

"I don’t have to call her to conversate wit my babies who can only say dada. They’ll be at the mansion soon, I’ll see them the right way don’t trip haha. N the way she talk n act, I’ll leave again n again. I ain never been the dude to put up wit tht sh*t. She been preaching she wanna co-parent n she got older n***as who love her so I freed her, but God forbid I say anything haha."

LiAngelo Ball released his debut single, Tweaker, on January 3, 2025.

