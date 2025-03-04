LiAngelo Ball's ex Nikki Mudarris doubles down as she clarifies her stance on a reunion with G-leaguer-turned-rapper

Former G-League player LiAngelo Ball has faced some serious backlash on social media. Earlier in the year, his ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris called him out for allegedly getting another woman pregnant.

She then got into a back-and-forth with Rashida Nicole, Ball's new girlfriend, claiming that Gelo had abandoned her and their two children and allowed his new partner to disrespect the mother of his children in public.

The weeks have gone by, and Mudarris has once again added fuel to the fire.

In her latest Instagram post, she made it loud and clear that she's the one who doesn't want anything to do with the basketball player-turned-rapper anymore and not the other way around.

Via Nikki Mudarris' IG

"So y ur kids dad don't want u?" one follower asked.

"I don't want him let's clarify," she responded.

LiAngelo Ball reacts to LaVar Ball's praise of his ex-girlfriend

LiAngelo's father, LaVar, has always been quite open about everything regarding his sons, from their NBA careers to their love lives.

He's publicly shared some of the words of advice he's had for them in the past, urging them not to fall for gold-diggers and to be with women who love them for who they are.

Notably, it seems like the Ball patriarch is actually quite fond of Gelo's ex-girlfriend. In an appearance on "The Morning Hustle," he raved about Mudarris and her demeanor.

“I love her!” Ball said. “I’m like, 'Gelo, how many girls have you had where you go to their house? This the only one that got her own spot in Beverly Hills.'”

Ball denied the claims of Mudarris being with Gelo for money or social media presence and praised her business mentality:

“Gelo’s girl … everybody thinking she a golddigger and got a youngster — [but] no. He said, ‘The other girls I’m dealing with have no sense.’ And the baby is beautiful … but her mom talk business, they talk business to Gelo about business — this is the part about it that I like."

Of course, it didn't take long before LiAngelo Ball was asked about his father's words for his ex-girlfriend, and he made it loud and clear that he's his own man.

“He doesn’t tell me who to love," Gelo said. "I'm 26. I don’t get worked up over internet s**t. I just do my thing, pull my phone down, and hang with the gang.”

This ongoing dispute will keep drawing eyeballs left and right for a long time.

