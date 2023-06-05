"Makes me hate the actual Weeknd": Netizens slam The Idol following series premiere

The first episode of The Idol was released on HBO on June 4, 2023, but it wasn't received well by the fans. It is one of the most anticipated shows of 2023 as it had one of the world's leading pop icons, The Weeknd playing a lead role. The icon, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye has sold millions of records and fans were excited to see him act in a show directed by Sam Levinson for HBO.

The first episode of the show, titled Pop Tarts & Rat Tales, introduced viewers to a conflicted young pop sensation named Jocelyn. She met a nightclub owner Tedros and instantly fell for him. The episode showcased the complicated relationship between the two.

However, fans on Twitter didn't like the show and took to the social media platform to call it out. While some called it cringe, one fan said that watching the show made them "hate the actual Weeknd."

Internet disappointed by episode 1 of The Idol

The series premiere of The Idol introduced fans to a pop star named Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. While she got successful at a very young age, her life wasn't a walk in the park. She strived to become one of the greatest of all time but was constantly under pressure from her team and fans.

Jocelyn even suffered a nervous breakdown after the cancellation of her last tour. Her problems only grew after one of her s*xually explicit photos was leaked on the internet. As the episode progressed, she met a nightclub owner named Tedros. She fell in love with him and it looks like he is going to become her full-time self-help guru.

However, fans had plenty to pick about why they disliked the show. From The Weeknd's character and performance to the portrayal of Jocelyn, fans were disappointed with the show.

Most of them didn't have anything good to say about it, and while some called it weird, others were appalled by The Weeknd's character. Some even called it called The Weeknd's performance "awful."

Lord Edge @cgd0911 The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter. Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful. It feels like a show made by CIS men cause it is. The Idol is simultaneously awful self-parody, a pretentious art project, and grotesquely exploitative of its subject matter. Sam Levinson's dialogue is about as natural as a chicken nugget. The Weekend's performance is awful. It feels like a show made by CIS men cause it is. https://t.co/7gEid4lxLB

👑 @igotfungi Jocelyn the whole episode of the idol: Jocelyn the whole episode of the idol: https://t.co/Wm2kjRMKkc

ISA @N0BODYGETSME i can’t take tedros seriously with that dracula hairline #THEIDOL i can’t take tedros seriously with that dracula hairline #THEIDOL https://t.co/JPcKdgJcbk

marisa @unctgems the end of the first episode of the idol ….. what the hell was that the end of the first episode of the idol ….. what the hell was that https://t.co/pZ97205hmA

oliver (blue) @travellingsoot hbo's run from the white lotus to the last of us to final seasons for both barry/succession and going to "the idol" right afterwards is possibly the worst downgrade i've ever seen hbo's run from the white lotus to the last of us to final seasons for both barry/succession and going to "the idol" right afterwards is possibly the worst downgrade i've ever seen https://t.co/xPkXpiv7oO

Tina Bobina Ho. @Queenofallerass Jocelyn has smoked like 5 cigarettes and we’re only like 30 minutes into the episode #THEIDOL Jocelyn has smoked like 5 cigarettes and we’re only like 30 minutes into the episode #THEIDOL https://t.co/Y4NcIXopmJ

Aaron Serna @AaronSerna HBO Sunday nights going from Succession to The Idol HBO Sunday nights going from Succession to The Idol https://t.co/Al1DoWi3fo

kaname (is seeing beyoncé but dont have tickets) @DionteDoreus crickets on the tl lmaooo. the idol making no noise at all crickets on the tl lmaooo. the idol making no noise at all https://t.co/mFS4bM4zH6

It's safe to say that while The Idol is the talk of the town, it is getting a lot of negative attention. Fans were horrified by HBO's dip in the quality of content as they claimed that the channel went from airing Succession on Sundays to the new show which fans seem to hate.

They even called its director Sam Levinson pretentious and made fun of The Weeknd's hairstyle. Some fans even noticed that Jocelyn was a chain smoker. Many were upset that there were just hints of the beloved singer/rapper/actress Jennie Kim. Some said that while there is still hope for the show, it's certainly going to be a bumpy ride ahead.

The Idol synopsis

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and s*xiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The show's music has been provided by The Weeknd, Mike Dean, and Sam Levinson.

