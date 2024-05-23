Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong mourns the death of 2-year-old son after drowning in hotel pool when she was asleep

Malaysian influencer Jasmine Yong, known for her vibrant social media presence and lifestyle content, shared the news of the demise of her two-year-old son.

On May 17, 2024, Yong, in an Instagram post, shared that when she and her husband, Lim Kong Wang, were asleep, her son, Enzo, died after accidentally drowning in a hotel pool. Yong expressed her sentiments in the caption translated into English via Google Translate:

"I am in a heavy mood to inform everyone. Our baby Enzo stopped his heartbeat until yesterday afternoon when there was insufficient oxygen supply. Our baby Enzo has gone up to be a happy little angel. For no more pain or hard work, I am grateful for everyone's prayers and blessings."

Jasmine Yong is a lifestyle, travel, beauty, and fashion influencer. According to People, her work has been featured in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and various other publications.

Jasmine Yong shared the sad of her two-year-old son, Lin Huize Enzo

In a series of posts on Instagram, the Malaysian influencer shared how her son died when the couple, along with Enzo, stayed in a hotel to celebrate Mother's Day.

The mother recounted that Enzo appeared to have fallen asleep while drinking milk. Consequently, the couple decided to take a nap. Upon awakening, she saw Enzo in the swimming pool, although it was secured with a locked door. However, Enzo managed to unlock it. She wrote:

"On Sunday, Mother's Day, Enzo fell asleep on the hotel bed as usual, drinking milk by our side and falling asleep. We also took a nap and woke up to find that he was not by my side, and saw that the locked door of the indoor swimming pool had been opened and Enzo was in the swimming pool."

Jasmine Yong further wrote suggesting that she initially gave her child CPR, but he did not respond, and due to the poor network of the hotel, they could not make an emergency call. As per her caption translated into English:

"At the moment, I (mother) did CPR for cardiac first aid and did not respond. Due to the poor network of the hotel, we could not make a distress call."

The influencer further wrote that they ran to the hotel lobby while carrying Enzo in their arms for help.

"We hurriedly ran to the hotel lobby with the child in our arms and asked the hotel staff to assist in calling an ambulance and helping with first aid until we were rescued."

She further revealed that after being taken to the hospital, her son regained his heartbeat, but due to lack of oxygen supply, Enzo lost his life. The post read:

"After being taken to the hospital for half an hour, the baby finally regained his heartbeat but was still in a coma. The heartbeat stopped when the oxygen supply was insufficient."

The day preceding Jasmine Yong's disclosure of the tragic news, on May 16, 2024, at 11:32 AM local time, she took to her Instagram account to inform her followers that her son had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In a heartfelt appeal, she requested her fans to offer prayers for his well-being.

"Our baby Lin Huize Enzo. Currently in the intensive care unit. We need everyone's strength and blessings. Bless and pray that Lin Huize Enzo will wake up soon and come back soon."

She continued on Instagram:

Pray that everyone can help us. Help Lin Huize Enzo gather the vast power. Let Lin Huize Enzo feel that everyone loves him very much. I really need him to tell him to come back soon."

Lastly, in her recent post, Jasmine Yong suggested that no one wants this accident to happen and requested her fans not to believe in any rumors.

"No one wants this accident to happen. I would like to ask the major media not to exaggerate, take out of context, and make out of nothing in their reports. It's not complicated. Don't believe any rumors by mistake."

The mother concluded the post by suggesting that Baby Enzo and their followers have brought a great deal of comfort to Jasmine Yong and her husband, Lim Kong Wang, and requested to leave them peacefully.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback