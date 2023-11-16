María Gabriela de Faría is all set to play villain The Engineer in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy

In a key development for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, Maria Gabriela de Faria, known for her roles in the Fox comedies Animal Control and The Moodys, joins as the villain The Engineer. The introduction of the character, Angela Spica, a lady who can tap into powers sourced from nanotechnology, brings about a new thing in the narrative. The first significant villain reveal for the film adds a layer of depth to the DC Universe’s ongoing story.

Faría’s role as The Engineer connected to The Authority hints at potential vast or intersecting paths within the larger DCU. Notably, the news comes just after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, implying renewed casting activities in the region. With Superman: Legacy, Faría’s addition to cast a point of pride for DC Universe will showcase a pivotal role in the film.

María Gabriel de Faría as The Engineer in Superman: Legacy; What do we know about her character portrayal so far?

Expand Tweet

María Gabriela de Faría's role as The Engineer in Superman: Legacy will showcase an intriguing character. Her character is Angela Spica, part of The Authority, a team of antiheroes that rarely operate in the light. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch introduced The Engineer in The Authority #1, released in 1999. Her fluid body is made possible by nanotech in her veins that give her the ability to cope from one superpower to another, shapeshifting, durability, and technopathy.

The Engineer’s connection to The Authority is important because this group differs entirely from superhero teams such as Avengers or Justice League. But their particular cause of fame is on account of their radical approaches. It is also possible that De Faría’s character, as The Authority’s morality is not definitive, may not be a solid ally to Superman in the film.

Expand Tweet

It is consistent with the New 52 event portrayed in the DC Universe, where The Engineer became more of a villain who wanted to destroy humanity and establish a new ideal world. In Superman: Legacy, the main story is based on Superman as Clark Kent, who contends with mixed parenthood of his Kryptonian culture and human ethnicity.

This war is masked with a backdrop of a realm that perceives kindness as old-fashioned. In this narrative, The Engineer’s role is expected to be elaborate, potentially serving as an antagonist of Superman, especially under James Gunn. María Gabriela de Faria is a Venezuelan actress who has appeared in the series Animal Control, Deadly Class, and The Moodys, giving this character quite some diversity.

Expand Tweet

Her transition from primarily comedy roles to a serious character like The Engineer in a high-profile project like Superman: Legacy is notable. Additionally, the inclusion of The Engineer is another potential sequel to the DC Universe. The casting reflects the development of the superhero film genre, presenting multifaceted characters with backgrounds and offering a far more nuanced view of heroes and villains.

Superman: Legacy is set for its theatrical release on July 11, 2025.