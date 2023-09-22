Superman: Legacy - Everything to know about James Gunn's upcoming film

Superman: Legacy will be a fresh take on the DC Comics superhero Superman. It will serve as the first film in the brand-new DC Universe and be produced by the new heads of DC James Gunn and Peter Safran. Featuring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, the movie will be written and directed by James Gunn.

Expand Tweet

With Superman: Legacy, James Gunn plans to give fans a new take on the iconic Big Blue Boy Scout. The film is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, and is said to start production in January 2024. Here’s all the information we have so far on this highly anticipated upcoming movie.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s Superman: Legacy

When it comes to superheroes, there's one timeless name that stands out above all others: Superman. The Man of Steel, the Last Son of Krypton, Clark Kent, Kal-El, whatever you may want to call him, Superman has and will always capture the hearts of fans for generations to come.

The S stands for Hope (Image via DC)

The fact that Superman: Legacy won't be an origin narrative distinguishes it from prior Superman movies. This time around, we won't see Clark Kent grow up in Kansas and transform into the legendary Man of Steel. The movie will instead center on a more seasoned Superman who has been saving the day and helping the citizens of Metropolis for some time.

The movie also promises to introduce us to a world full of heroes, so this won't be a solitary journey for Mr. faster-than-a-speeding-bullet. The movie's director and writer, James Gunn, has hinted that the plot will examine Superman's struggles with reconciling his Kryptonian roots with his human upbringing.

It's being referred to as the superhero's "coming-of-age" story, highlighting his maturation as he comes to accept both parts of his identity. While other recognizable DC superheroes are going to make appearances in the film, (including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific) the spotlight will continue to be on Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Gunn's Superman: Legacy has already garnered high expectations (Image via DC)

Gunn has also indicated that the 2005–2008 run of All-Star Superman, written by Grant Morrison and Superman for All Seasons by Jeph Loeb and the late and great Tim Sale will serve as a major inspiration for his film Superman: Legacy.

In the All-Star, Superman came dangerously close to passing away from excessive exposure to the sun's rays and attempted to make peace before his demise. This would make a compelling option for Superman's first appearance in the new DC Universe.

While Superman for All Seasons is mostly a coming-of-age story, with four discrete storylines concentrating on Clark dealing with his powers, his connection to Smallville, and the effect of everyone around him in shaping who he is, mainly his parents, Lois Lane, and Lana Lang.

Expand Tweet

While the details for the antagonist are still under wraps, Superman's archnemesis, Lex Luthor is expected to lead the charge as the story's villain (as in the comic All-Star Superman). This report comes from the casting call for "Apex" which hints at Apex Lex, a superpowered version of the villain and therefore he may have a role to play in Superman: Legacy. Metamorpho is another addition to the cast that may surprise audiences with his elemental powers.

At first, rumors circulated that Superman: Legacy may examine a younger version of the protagonist, perhaps an origin tale. Gunn, however, has officially refuted these claims. Despite its focus on Superman's early career, he made it clear that the movie is not a "young Superman" movie. The movie seeks to portray a tale that focuses on the superhero's development and internal strife and the recasting of the Man of Steel confirms this.

The film is set in a universe where classic heroes and villains already exist (Image via Pursue News)

Nathan Fillion will be sporting the Green Lantern ring as Guy Gardner, a role long-awaited by fans who remember his near-casting in the 2011's infamous Green Lantern film. Edi Gathegi, Isabela, and Merced Anthony Carrigan are also said to join the cast as Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho respectively. It's unclear which other additional comic book characters may appear in the film as director James Gunn indicated that a cast member was not one of the "regular players in the Superman world."

There have been a lot of mixed reviews about the Superman: Legacy's casting. As Clark Kent/Superman, David Corenswet dons the recognizable red underoos, while Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane. Gunn's casting decisions have sparked debates among fans, especially in light of the high standard established by Henry Cavill's Superman. To this, Gunn says that Cavill wasn't fired. He wasn't just hired.

Superman: Legacy aspires to restore the optimism and hope that the character has stood for decades in a world full of dark and gloomy superheroes. James Gunn has made it clear that he wants to make a Superman film that is "fun, exciting, and inspiring." However, the fate of the new perspective on the Man of Steel and a return to the heroic spirit of Superman will become clear when the film arrives in 2025.