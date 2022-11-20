Margot Bingham on how her character has survived this long on The Walking Dead & more (Exclusive)

As The Walking Dead draws closer to its final curtain, the cast became nostalgic in one of the final roundtables for the show. SK Pop had a chance to speak to Margot Bingham, who plays Maxxine Mercer, Nadia Hilker, who plays Magna, and Laila Robins, who adeptly portrays the evil Governor Pamela Milton.

For a show to last 11 seasons, spawn countless spinoffs, and still maintain a fanbase of millions in its final stretch is no mean feat. We asked Hilker and Bingham how their characters have survived this long on The Walking Dead. We also asked Robins about that walk through the woods with Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

What is the secret to surviving in The Walking Dead?

Nadia Hilker joined the cast in season 9 of the show. She offered a hilarious answer as to why her character, Magna, has survived this long. The actress said:

"I’m between luck and just bad a$$."

Margot Bingham laughed out loud at her castmate's answer and even alluded to the demise of The Walking Dead baddie, Sebastian Milton, in her subsequent answer:

"Copy paste. I think just luck. (Laughs) Anyone of us could have gone at any point. We could have…as Sebastian…we could have been tossed to the wolves. But I think that we’ve seen the cautionary tale and we’ve never taken anything for granted."

Laila Robins recalled that walk through the woods between Governor Pamela Milton and Maggie

Two of the strongest leaders on the show, Milton and Maggie had a powerful scene early in the season. The animosity began in that segment, which escalated to such a point that Milton accidentally shot Judith Grimes while aiming at Maggie in The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23.

Robins recalled the scene and how it set the stage for many subsequent events:

"You know Lauren Cohan has been such a huge part of the show from the very beginning, probably. So, it is a little intimidating to deal with a character who’s so established. But in a way, because Pamela doesn’t know who she is, it takes the onus off a little bit. She’s nothing to me. I mean she’s the leader of this, but she’s no one particularly special."

The Walking Dead stars did not know each other well at that point, and this played a part in making the scene memorable. Through the interaction, they had the opportunity to feel each other out:

"So, in a way, that ignorance almost helps the scene. Because in a way, Laila the actress is also ignorant of this person, her character or even Lauren herself. I didn’t know her very well when we worked on the scene together. So, it was really a cat and mouse thing that played out very organically. Because we didn’t know each other. So, I enjoyed that aspect of it you know. It’s like a little chess game we had during our walk, and I really enjoyed doing that scene."

