The wildly popular Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie has come under fire in Russia for allegedly endorsing Western views that are detrimental to traditional Russian values. Politicians and officials across the board, including Russian Parliament member and convicted spy Maria Butina, have made this charge.

The charge, however, is unspecific and leaves out which specific Western ideologies are being promoted in the movie. It is possible that the film's positive portrayal of Western ideals like independence, freedom, and self-expression worries the Russian Ministry of Culture. Traditional Russian ideals of patriotism, collectivism, and conformity are considered at odds with these values.

The criticism, however, is being seen as a part of a larger effort to stifle Western influences in Russia. The Russian government has reportedly cracked down on dissent since the invasion of Ukraine and has limited access to Western media and culture.

This crackdown is probably an effort to keep the populace under control and stop the propagation of ideas that might undermine the legitimacy of the administration.

Barbie wasn't even released in Russia due to wartime sanctions against its filming. However, the unauthorized screening of the movie in Russia raises the possibility that there is a significant interest in Western culture there.

Despite government efforts to stifle it, this demand is probably going to increase in the future.

How Barbie's values challenge traditional Russian culture

Traditional Russian ideals are an unclear term. Nevertheless, it is typically taken to refer to principles like nationalism, collectivism, conformity, and family.

These principles are regarded as being fundamental to Russian culture and identity. Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian government has been promoting traditional Russian values.

However, these traditional Russian values are apparently challenged by Barbie's principles of individualism, trendsetting, and singlehood. The criticism, however, serves as a timely reminder of the significance of upholding Western ideals as democracy and human rights depend on these values.

Maria Butina, a Russian parliamentarian and former spy, spoke with BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg about her desire to see Barbie dolls banned from Russian schools and reiterated the significance of the "traditional" values. When asked by Rosenberg:

"How can you talk about values as a representative of a country that has invaded its neighbor?"

Butina replied:

"Well, you know we have a different position on that."

In addition to the ongoing conflict, the Russian economy is currently experiencing a severe labor shortage and sharp increases in inflation, which, according to President Vladimir Putin, make business planning "impossible" in Russia.

Barbie is now available for streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Microsoft Store.