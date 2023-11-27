"My views are informed": Mark Williams-Thomas defends his post on Oscar Pistorius after being branded 'misogynistic'

Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic athlete nicknamed the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, has been approved for parole. This comes over a decade after the killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. Pistorius was convicted of the murder of the 29-year-old model through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Despite his repeated claims in court that he mistook her for an intruder, he was convicted and is set to be released on January 5.

Oscar Pistorius had the opportunity to speak with Investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas throughout his murder trial, who is steadfast in his conviction that the shooting was a "tragic accident."

Pistorius was given bail, which captured and polarized a global audience, but Mark Williams-Thomas stands by his perspective on the incident. Netizens attacked him, accusing him of promoting misogynistic views and supporting a killer, to which he responded on X:

"Have taken a lot of grief since my post about #OscarPistorius. He went to jail for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, which was absolutely correct. The whole case then and now continues to divide people.

"My views are informed (more than anyone else on SM) because I have been able to study & have access to every piece of evidence, from both sides, spent time to understand the gun culture & violence in SA & also spoken to all concerned parties involved.

"I don’t for one minute condone or look to minimise or excuse Oscar’s killing of Reeva. But to give an objective informed view."

Mark Williams-Thomas sparks controversy after Oscar Pistorius' parole

During the night of February 14, 2013, Oscar Pistorius fatally shot Steenkamp at his residence in Pretoria, South Africa. Pistorius denied that he killed her in a fit of anger, as he said he mistakenly believed she was an intruder and fired shots through a closed bathroom door.

Investigative reporter Mark Williams-Thomas supported Oscar throughout the murder trial. He stood by Oscar's side and claimed that the incident was not a "planned murder" but an "accident."

Oscar Pistorius gives his media interview to Mark Williams-Thomas. (Image via ITV)

On November 24, 2023, he tweeted about the parole of Oscar Pistorius.

Netizens were quick to react:

Despite netizens' reactions, Williams-Thomas was resolute in his support of Pistorius and looked to clarify his position.

"I want to clarify that I don't, in any way, endorse or downplay Oscar's actions."

Upon seeing Mark's justification, people trolled him for not mentioning Reeva's name in the post.

X user's reaction to Pistorius' parole (Image via X / Paul Maillardet)

Reeva Steenkamp's family reacts to Oscar Pistorius' parole news

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, stated in court that she still doesn't believe Pistorius' explanation against his daughter's murder:

“My dearest child screamed for her life; loud enough for the neighbors to hear her. I do not know what gave rise to his choice to shoot through a closed door at somebody with hollow-point ammunition when I believe, he knew it was Reeva.”

Steenkamp's father, Barry once met Oscar in prison. Barry shared a letter with him from June, imploring him to acknowledge that the killing was not accidental. Pistorius cried but still insisted he accidentally shot Reeva, thinking she was an intruder. Barry later said:

“I was wasting my time. He’s a murderer. He should remain in jail."

Barry died on September 16, 2023. While remembering her late husband, June said:

“My dear Barry left this world utterly devastated by the thought that he had failed to protect his daughter and therefore in his role as father, as he perceived it.”

In September 2014, Pistorius received a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of culpable homicide (equivalent to manslaughter). In July 2016, Pistorius was given a six-year prison term for the murder conviction. In November 2017, the state's appeal led to an increased sentence of 13 years and five months. He has been granted parole after 9 years, which will take effect on January 5.

As per BBC, the Department of Correctional Services also stated on Friday that the government would monitor Oscar Pistorius after he is released, "just like all other parolees."

Furthermore, it was also said that he will also need to attend counseling sessions, according to a representative for the Steenkamp family.