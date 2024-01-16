‘Markle showing the world her true colors’: Netizens slam Harry and Meghan after reports they invited Netflix crew to Queen’s funeral walkabout

On January 15, 2024, Jennifer Bond – BBC’s royal correspondent – joined TalkTV's talk show, Talk Today, on which it was revealed how Harry and Meghan had invited the Netflix crew to the Queen's funeral walkabout in September 2022.

The talk show was hosted in light of the recent release of Robert Hardman's royal biography surrounding King Charles III. The book reportedly reveals the Queen's final moments as well as the behind-the-scenes of the Fab Four's Windsor Walkabout at her funeral.

This revelation has created quite an uproar on social media, with several netizens taking to X claiming how Meghan has shown her "true colors to the world."

Netizens slam Harry and Meghan for inviting Netflix's crew to the Queen's funeral walkabout

Robert Hardman's upcoming Royal biography has reportedly revealed how it was Prince William who invited Meghan and Harry for the Royal Walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death, despite how “awkward” things had been between them.

In the biography, Hardman shares several details about what went down behind the “remarkable scene” of the castle’s Long Walk at the Cambridge Gate on September 10, 2022 – two days after the Queen had passed away.

While talking about Hardman's book on Talk Today, one of the hosts also disclosed how he was present at the Cambridge Gate to cover the Queen's funeral walkabout. He also recalled noticing the Netflix crew walking a hundred yards behind the Prince and Princess of Sussex during the walkout on the show.

A number of netizens have taken to X after the revelation, calling the Sussexes “absolute losers” for trying to “sell their appearance at the Queen’s funeral to Netflix.”

Hardman’s book reveals about how it was Prince William’s idea to invite Harry and Meghan

The Prince and Princess of Wales Accompanied By The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Greet Wellwishers Outside Windsor Castle (Image by Getty Images/Kirsty O'Connor)

In his upcoming biography, Hardman has cited various conversations with Prince William’s closest advisors to throw light on “the inside story” of the Royal Family.

Hardman claims how, despite realizing how his engagement with the Sussexes would be awkward, the Prince decided to invite them for the walkabout because he “felt it was the right thing to do for his grandmother.”

Hardman writes in his book:

“He (William) organized it in about two hours flat. He had been giving it a lot of thought and he said: ‘I know it’s awkward but isn’t it right in the context of my grandmother’s death?’”

After the walkabout, a Waleses’ team member reportedly shared with Hardman, “I don’t think either couple found it easy.”

The Sussexes had already resigned as senior members of the Royal Family before relocating to the US in 2020, two years before Queen Elizabeth’s death. The relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes was already strained at the time.

The relationship has become even more strained as a result of the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix, which came out soon after the Queen passed away in December 2022, and the release of Harry's book, Spare, in January 2023.

Throwing more light on the Royal Family’s relationship with Harry and Meghan, Hardman’s biography also describes how “the King feels that he is going to give his younger son (Harry) some space, and perhaps that’s what the Sussexes need.”

Talking about it on the TalkTV show, Jennifer Bond stated,

“I think it’s very clear now that it is up to Harry and Meghan to do whatever is needed, trying to cross that bridge, but frankly, I think that bridge is pretty broken.”

Hardman’s biography – Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story – will be available online and in stores for purchase from coming Thursday, January 18, 2024.