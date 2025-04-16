 Marlon Wayans calls his brother Damon Wayans the “girlfriend-stealing bandit” after he claimed he dated his nephew’s ex-girlfriend

On Wednesday, April 16, TMZ posted a video of Marlon Wayans at the LAX airport, where the comedian called his brother, Damon Wayans, a "girlfriend-stealing bandit."

When a TMZ reporter asked him about one of his brothers saying he dated his nephew's ex, the comedian instantly mentioned Damon's name, saying:

"Damon, you gotta stop doing that! That ain't the first time, Damon. Damon is the girlfriend-stealing bandit in the Wayans family."

Marlon Wayans went on to share a peek into his family dynamics around Damon Wayans when a girl was involved, saying:

"We had a thing. Don't bring a girl around D if you're playing for real... Damon, stop doing that. Seriously. It's terrible. It's not what brothers, and siblings and uncles and nephews do... even the ugly ones, he'd date them all."

Damon Wayans shared his romantic endeavor with his nephew's ex-girlfriend on the Club Shay Shay podcast

Marlon Wayans accused his brother as a "girlfriend-stealing bandit" at the airport weeks after Damon Wayans shared the story of dating his nephew's ex-girlfriend on the April 2 episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast.

In conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Wayans revealed that he had dated his nephew's ex-girlfriend over two decades ago. The actor casually asked Sharpe,

"You ain't never done the Jackson 5?"

By "Jackson 5," Wayans was referring to a situation that happened in the Jackson family, where Jermaine Jackson married Alejandra Oaziaza - the ex-girlfriend of his young brother, Randy. The couple reportedly stayed married for 8 years (1995-2003) and also shared two children - Jaafar and Jermajesty.

When the podcast host tried to clarify exactly what went down in the Wayans family, Damon explained that his nephew and the woman were not "in love." The comedian avoided mentioning both his nephew and his ex-girlfriend by name.

The affair came after the Waynehead actor had newly split from his wife, Lisa Thorner. The couple, who were married between 1984 and 2000, share four children - Damon Jr., Michael, Cara, and Kyla.

Damon recounted:

"I got divorced and I was by myself for two years. And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her]."

Wayans went on to reveal that he went to his nephew about it first, who was cool with all. However, the comedian did admit that "family gatherings are awkward".

Despite recalling his affair from the 2000s, the Lethal Weapon actor didn't share any details about his current dating life. Wayans is currently 64.

In October 2024, Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Jr., started working together on a new collaboration on the CBS sitcom, Poppa's House, where the duo plays father and son, Daily Mail reports.

Wayans is also a co-creator behind the series, with his brother, Marlon, featuring as a guest star in several episodes, and his sister, Kim Wayans, directing some of them. The sitcom will wrap up its first season in April 2025.

