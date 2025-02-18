"Never argue with a comedian" - Internet reacts as Marlon Wayans drops country diss track calling out Soulja Boy

Actor, comedian, writer, and producer Marlon Wayans dropped an AI-assissted country diss track aimed at rapper and record producer Soulja Boy as part of their ongoing online feud. Taking to his Instagram on February 14, Wayans shared the song with the caption:

“What you say ‘Bout my mama?!” alluding to the rapper’s inappropriate remarks about his late mother.

In the diss track, Marlon claims that Soulja has a drug problem and hurls racist slurs his way.

"Soulja Boy's on crinack and meth/ I can smell it on his breath/ …Yes, he's on that creth, it's crinack and meth/ He'll suck on c**k just for that rock/ He look like Flavor Flav without the clock/ He's the c**n that jumped over the moon," he rapped.

Elsewhere, the diss track accuses Soulja Boy of selling his soul for Bitcoin. Marlon Wayans raps, "Ain't rapping just gaming and selling people sh*t coins/ He's a mess without a chest/ His only hit was Superman/ Now he ain't got nothing left."

In the wake of the now-viral diss track, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @Kaizen06 commented on The Art of Dialogue podcast page sharing the clip.

“Never argue with a comedian,” the user wrote.

A netizen comments on Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy beef. (Image via X)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“We just need to go back to those times when men with beef solved their issues in the arena!” a person wrote.

“Wow taking it too far,” one person wrote.

“Getting dissed in country is a whole new level to things,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Marlon is terrible at roasting,” a netizen wrote.

“Doing too much,” a user wrote.

“The way this beef has just escalated is nuts,” wrote another.

Marlon Wayans released a diss track after Soulja Boy teased one against him. In the song, the rapper stated, “I’m a real street n***a, I ain’t never watched Marlon Wayans.”

More about Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy beef

The recent online feud between Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy began in January when the former criticized the latter for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington, DC, which was a celebration of Donald Trump’s presidential win.

At the time, Wayans told radio station 101.1 The Wiz during an interview:

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So, Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”

In the wake of this, the rapper clapped back, using anti-LGBTQ remarks against Marlon Wayans and his family, including his late mother. “I’ll p*ss on yo mama grave. I’ll dig ur mom up and kill that b*tch again,” the rapper wrote on X.

The latter countered by claiming the hip-hop artist had a substance abuse problem and was an alleged groomer. However, things escalated last week when Soulja Boy made fun of Marlon’s role as an FBI agent in White Chicks, who goes undercover as a woman.

“I can’t believe I’m arguing with a n***a that dressed up like a white b*tch wtf is wrong with me,” Soulja wrote.

In a follow-up post, Soulja added, “Ain’t yo son a tranny that suck d**k? @MarlonWayans.”

In response, Wayans shared his latest interview with TMZ via X where he joked that the rapper could star in the forthcoming reboot of Scary Movie as "a crack and a methhead all mixed together." In the post's caption, the comedian said that Soulja can go back to "irrelevancy." Subsequently, he also made fun of Soulja Boy's teeth.

"I need someone that looks like a wet muppet. I want someone that look like they'll sell your car, rob you, and suck your d**k all at the same time. Soulja Boy!" Marlon said last week, as seen in the TMZ reel.

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy responded with an anti-trans slur to refer to Marlon Wayans’ transgender son, Kai. On February 12, the former tweeted a Google Search Engine screenshot showing two 2023 articles from TMZ and Men’s Journal about Marlon embracing his child’s sexuality. Soulja Boy captioned his post:

“That f***ot s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b**ch it’s in ur blood.”

Immediately after, Wayans responded on the platform by writing:

“If @souljaboy had a career he could get canceled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

In another post, Wayans shared a picture of Soulja and wrote, “Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”

Marlon Wayans doubled down on his comments saying Soulja Boy hardly has a career, is known for only two songs, one of which was Crank That that released in 2007, adding he had been “cancelled” for last 17 years and the world was “waiting” for a drop.

Notably, Soulja Boy has also been beefing with Lil Yatchy and Bhad Bhabie, besides his now-viral feud with Marlon Wayans.

