What did Tom Hanks say during ‘Black Jeopardy’ SNL skit? MAGA meltdown over alleged racist character explained

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks attended the 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live on February 16 at the Studio 8H in Manhattan, New York City. His wife Rita Wilson accompanied him.

During the event, Hanks delivered an “in memoriam” semi-tribute to “characters and sketches that have aged horribly” on SNL over the years. One of them was Black Jeopardy! and saw Tom reprise his role as Doug, a seemingly clueless lad wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat and an American Eagle shirt while talking in a rural accent.

“If more folks went to church, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in now,” Hanks’ character says during the skit.

However, conservatives are now putting the Forrest Gump star under fire as he portrayed Doug as an alleged “racist” Donald Trump supporter during the skit performance.

In the now-viral video, Tom Hank’s Doug, who’s a White man, was seen appearing on the parody/ mock game show Black Jeopardy! After he gave a correct answer, the Black host Darnell Hayes, played by actor Kenan Thompson, approached him to shake his hand and congratulate him.

However, Hanks' character appeared to be reluctant by uttering, “Oh no no, oh no no,” before finally agreeing. As Thompson’s character responded by saying, “You’re welcome on Black Jeopardy! any time,” Tom’s Doug further shared:

“Oh well, alright well, thank you, my my my brother you now… Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on and we’ll call it ‘White Jeopardy.’”

The skit ended with Kenan saying, “We don’t need it.” While the skit was seemingly meant as a satire, it has stirred an outrage among MAGA supporters on social media.

Some reactions on X read:

“SNL’s desperate attempt to smear Trump supporters as racist is tired and pathetic. Maybe, if they focused on being funny instead of pushing an agenda, they wouldn’t be tanking in ratings,” a person wrote.

“I’m so disappointed to see this. I really liked and respected him as an actor. I just can’t stomach to see any of his projects. I guess that was the clue, I was blinded by his ‘acting’ abilities and not see the true self of @tomhanks,” another person wrote.

“Did no one tell Tom that Trump is hosting a reception at the WH for Black History Month?” a netizen asked.

Meanwhile, others defended Tom Hanks for his SNL50 skit.

“Tom Hanks’ skit was funny but felt so true that it made people uncomfortable, especially MAGA fans, who got mad because it hit too close to home,” another netizen wrote.

“It hurts them cause it’s true,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, Link Lauren, the former political advisor of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out the skit as “disgusting” and “tired trope,” while Outkick founder Clay Travis pointed out Trump’s 2024 election win was “the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964.”

So far, neither Tom Hanks nor the SNL has responded to the controversy.

More about Tom Hanks’ appearance at SNL50

Besides his now-viral skit, Tom Hanks also made headlines after he abruptly yet comically left the SNL50: The Anniversary Special concert on Sunday held at the Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

This happened after the host Jimmy Fallon announced that the three-hour-long event was a “concert” and won’t be giving out any awards.

“Apparently, there’s been some confusion. This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight. So, I just want to make sure that everyone knows that,” Fallon quipped.

Hearing this, Hanks and Wilson funnily stormed out the back of the venue, triggering a roar of laughter among the live audience. Rita even wagged her finger at the camera as Jimmy was seen playing along to their act.

“Tom? Rita? We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault,” the ‘Tonight Show’ host joked.

Expand Tweet

Over the years, The Terminal actor has made several appearances on SNL and has hosted the show on more than 10 occasions, alongside making frequent cameos, the most recent one being on December 2024.

Notably, in 2016, Hanks first portrayed the character of Doug, a contestant on Black Jeopardy! and showed the similarities and differences between Black culture and Trump supporters.

It was aired a few days before Donald Trump was elected President the first time.

