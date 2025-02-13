Who is Marlon Wayans’ son, Kai? Actor calls out Soulja Boy over comments about transgender child

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has clapped back at rapper Soulja Boy after the latter used a slur to refer to Wayans’ transgender son, Kai. On February 12, Soulja Boy tweeted a Google Search Engine screenshot showing two 2023 articles from TMZ and Men’s Journal about Marlon embracing his child’s sexuality. Soulja Boy captioned his post:

“That f***ot s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b**ch it’s in ur blood.”

Soulja Boy trolls Marlon Wayans. (Image via X)

Immediately after, Wayans responded on the platform by writing:

“If @souljaboy had a career he could get canceled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

In another post, Wayans shared a picture of Soulja and wrote,

“Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”

Wayans first revealed that he has a transgender child in 2023. During an appearance on the radio talk show The Breakfast Club, he shared that his daughter Amai transitioned into a man and goes by Kai.

More about Marlon Wayans’ son, Kai

Marlon Wayans and his former partner, Angela Zackery, welcomed their first child, daughter Amai, in May 2000. Amai later transitioned into Kai and uses the pronouns he/they. Over the years, Kai has attended public events with his father and younger brother Shawn, including the 2013 premiere of A Haunted House and the 2016 premiere of Fifty Shades of Black.

On Kai’s 22nd birthday in 2022, Marlon Wayans shared a heartfelt post on social media, reminiscing about his son’s birth and noting how “time flies.”

“You were just in my arms 22 years ago. I don’t know if you remember but you lived in my arms… you’re an official adult now but those arms always there to hold you when if you need. I love you unconditionally and always will,” he captioned.

“Even when I’m gone all those I gave you will remain. All you have to do is close your eyes and remember daddy loves you and I’m forever holding you in my arms. Happiest birthday baby. Proud of the human we raised. Smile every day. Be you. Be fearless. Be strong.”

The following year, the Dance Flick star shared a similar birthday post for Kai, thanking him for teaching him how to love unconditionally, adding that he loved him to the “moon and back.” Sharing an image of them from Kai’s graduation, Marlon wrote that his son was the “gift” and he was the “wrapping paper,” and urged the child to “be you, your best you!”

Marlon Wayans also spoke about his relationship with Kai during a November 2023 appearance on The Breakfast Club:

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai. And so I talk about the transition. Not their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance. And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message. And I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me,” Marlon Wayans shared.

During the interview, the 52-year-old New Yorker revealed that he was planning a comedy special based on Kai’s transition. He added that he wanted his kids to “be free.” He continued by saying he was “trying” to be “proud” and “happy” for them and “respect their wishes.”

Elsewhere, the Scary Movie franchise alum showed his support for Kai during Pride Month in 2019 and 2014 through social media. In September 2024, Marlon Wayans appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and shared that Kai was “the same child they were before — they just got a beard now. Okay! Same baby." He added that the journey to acceptance was “beautiful, magical.”

Back then, Wayans told People Magazine,

“At the end of the day, in my heart, the only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”

Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy have been feuding online since January

The recent online feud between Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy also involved the rapper making fun of the comedian’s role as an FBI agent in White Chicks, who goes undercover as a woman.

“I can’t believe I’m arguing with a n***a that dressed up like a white b*tch wtf is wrong with me,” Soulja wrote.

In a follow-up post, Soulja wrote, “Ain’t yo son a tranny that suck d**k? @MarlonWayans.”

In response, Wayans shared a TMZ reel titled, "Exclusive: Marlon Wayans Soulja Boy's beef's inspiring new 'Scary Movie' role... Need a 'Creth-Head'!!!." In the post's caption, the comedian said that Soulja can go back to "irrelevancy." Subsequently, he also made fun of Soulja Boy's teeth.

Wayans's response to Soulja (Image via X)

Notably, the beef began in January when Wayans criticized Soulja for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washinton, DC, which was a celebration of Donald Trump’s win. At the time, Wayans told 101.1 The Wiz:

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”

Following this, Soulja clapped back, using anti-LGBTQ remarks against Marlon Wayans and his family. The latter countered by claiming the hip-hop artist used drugs and was an alleged groomer.

