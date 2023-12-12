Marvel announces Eyes of Wakanda for 2024

A brand new animated Black Panther spin-off series, titled Eyes of Wakanda, expected to debut on Disney+ in the coming year, has been formally confirmed by Marvel Studios.

The forthcoming Marvel Animation series is currently in development. It was revealed on December 11, 2023, during an event celebrating the release of the second season of What If...?

A preview of the MCU's 2024 Disney+ animated schedule was given to those in attendance at the premiere. Here, the attendees were also greeted by the studio with clips, new information, and more about the animated programs Marvel has planned for 2024.

Eyes of Wakanda comes out in 2024

An event to mark the occasion of the upcoming release of What if...? season 2 took place on December 11, 2023. Unexpectedly, Marvel revealed to fans the news and specifics of more upcoming series, including the 2024 animation slate for the MCU. Among them was the recently revealed animated Black Panther spin-off series, Eyes of Wakanda.

Along with this came the confirmation of X-Men '97 and the announcement of Spider-Man: Freshman Year's new title, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Additionally, the studio confirmed that a third season of What If...? is planned.

As of right now, plot details and other casting announcements for Eyes of Wakanda haven't been announced. This is how the official description reads for the upcoming Black Panther spin-off.

"Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story,"

The Wakanda-centric animated series is scheduled to premiere in 2024 with the re-titled Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97, two other Marvel animated shows. These two animated series were also emphasized and further showcased at the event.

The director of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler, was announced to be working on a new Wakanda-based series for Disney+ back in 2021. It was also reported that Danai Gurira's Okoye will be making a comeback in this production. It's unclear from the details at this time if Eyes of Wakanda is that series or a different one. Coogler stated the following in 2021:.

"It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true….. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share,” Coogler said in a statement to ABC news.

On Monday, February 1, 2021, a five-year exclusive television deal between Coogler and the Walt Disney Company was signed. So is the newly unveiled Black Panther series a part of this 5-year deal with Disney? For now, fans will have to wait till Eyes of Wakanda hits viewers' silver screens sometime in 2024 on Disney+.