All What If...? season 2 leaked titles revealed

Marvel's What If...? season 2 released its first trailer on November 15, 2023, and it gives fans much to be merry about (quite literally, as there is a holiday-themed episode in the mix) in the forthcoming animated series' second chapter. For fans of the multiverse, the program will debut on December 22, 2023, and will air an episode daily till December 30.

The program will bring back Jeffery Wright's watcher to narrate more tales from the Marvel Multiverse. Fans of the program will get nine episodes, each lasting thirty minutes of nonstop entertainment, and it appears they won't have to wait much longer to find out what those episodes' titles are.

What If...? season 2 episodes list

The What If...? season 2 episode names have been leaked, according to industry insiders and leakers @CanWeGetToast and @Cryptic4KQual via X (formerly Twitter). Although official sources have yet to make a comment, these titles appear promising since they are quite close to what the trailer for the show indicates.

These leaks are further aided by the fact that user @Cryptic4KQual is a trusted leaker who has previously reported about other MCU media and rumors that have come true (like the Madame Web trailer they posted about before the official release). Below are the alleged titles in order of release.

Episode 1: What If... Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? December 22, 2023

Episode 2: What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes? December 23, 2023

Episode 3: What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? December 24, 2023

Episode 4: What If... Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster? December 25, 2023

Episode 5: What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? December 26, 2023

Episode 6: What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602? December 27, 2023

Episode 7: What If... Hela found the Ten Rings? December 28, 2023

Episode 8: What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World? December 29, 2023

Episode 9: What If... Strange Supreme Intervened? December 30, 2023

What If...? season 2 titles reveal storyline details

While the upcoming multiversal adventures' plot is under lock and key, we may make some informed predictions based on the teaser, leaked titles, and other material released by the showrunners for What If...? season 2.

In an interview at LightBox Expo, for example, Andrews, the head writer for the show, alluded to a 1988 version of The Avengers, saying it would be intriguing to see who would be on that team. What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes? might be the one to keep an eye out for this season for the team mentioned above.

This may seem like a Guardians vs. Avengers episode, but it will focus on Peter Quill as a child being given to Ego by Yondu. Ego and Peter attack the globe, prompting the Earth's Mightiest Heroes of 1988 to gather.

Hank Pym (Ant-Man), Bill Foster (Goliath), King T'Chaka (Black Panther), Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), Wendy Lawson (Starforce), Thor, and Peggy Carter will be part of the squad. Peggy Carter will serve as the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., while Howard Stark is also said to appear.

The head writer also claimed that the season 2 premiere would start up just where the season 1 finale left off. One episode from season 1 that was previously scrapped will likely be featured in season 2 to depict Gamora, previous to her joining the Guardians of the Multiverse. What if...? season 2 episode titled, What if Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? may be the one to investigate this story.

Another confirmed episode is said to include Hela; this would be What if…? season 2 episode 7: What If... Hela found the Ten Rings? The episode is set to feature Shang-Chi, Odin, and many more characters from the MCU.

The Christmas-themed episode What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? will be an Iron Man 3-centered episode revolving around the extremis-themed festivities that fans witnessed in the film. The twist appears to be that Happy, rather than Tony, will rescue the day.

Finally, Kahhori, an interesting MCU-created superhero, will make her debut in season 2 of What If...? Kahhori is an entirely new character for the MCU, with no ties to Marvel Comics.

What If...? season 2 episode 8: What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World? will explore the possibility that the Tesseract crashed into Earth and landed in the autonomous Haudenosaunee Confederacy prior to the invasion of America.

Fans need not fret or judge the upcoming season’s episodes by their titles, as both the showrunners and leakers have guaranteed surprises and a thrilling ride when What if...? season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 22, 2023.