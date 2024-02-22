Marvel reportedly dropping Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, fifth film to be called something else

Amid an increasingly turbulent atmosphere in the superhero world, Marvel, in its set of various changes, has reportedly revealed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was slated for a 2026 release will not be called something else. The report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which also listed several other changes coming from the studio, including new writers for Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four.

While it is clear that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still releasing, it will perhaps not feature the titular character following the dropping of Jonathan Majors. Rumors of a recast also filled the air after Jonathan Majors was fired following his domestic abuse conviction. However, it seems that Marvel is planning to go with a new big bad after all.

The anticipated character of Kang also reaped little result after the initial appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Why is Marvel changing the title for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

Being the mammoth figure Kang, the Conquerer is in the comics, there were a lot of expectations on Jonathan Majors' character from the start. Though the version depicted in Loki yielded positive results, the same wasn't true for Majors' first appearance on film for Marvel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned $476 million in its run, but it was still considered only a below-par success, especially with critics showing no mercy to the film. As of now, the film sits at only 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a humungous drop compared to the Marvel greats like Captain America: Civil War, which sits at 90%.

This made it clear that Kang was perhaps not a villain good enough to pull the franchise alone when other things went haywire. Moreover, the conviction of Jonathan Majors and its preceding phase of domestic abuse accusations did not help the cause at all.

Following Majors' conviction, Marvel cut all ties with the actor, leaving no choice but to either recast Kang or move in a different direction for The Kang Dynasty.

Moreover, reports from last week revealed that Marvel was looking to sign Oscar-winning star Javier Bardem to play Galactus, one of Marvel's great villains from the comics. If such a huge name signs for the MCU, it is quite certain that Galactus may replace Kang as the primary big bad of the universe.

The Kang Dynasty was slated to be the biggest MCU event since the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw it become perhaps the greatest superhero movie of all time.

But with the superhero fatigue that has taken over the world, it will take Marvel more effort to give fans something new to celebrate.

With Fantastic Four, Deadpool 3, and Thunderbolts all getting promising updates, this may just be the time the superhero industry rejuvenates.

