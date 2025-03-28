Massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar, tremors felt in India, China, and Thailand

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Friday, March 28, 2025, as confirmed by the United States Geological Survey. While the earthquake hit in Myanmar, the tremors were felt in Thailand, Bangladesh, China and India. The tremors reportedly hit Mandalay around 12.50 pm local time. This caused a ruckus on the roads of the capital city, Naypyidaw.

After the initial 7.7 magnitude hit, an aftershock of 6.4 magnitude was felt about 12 minutes later in an area near Mandalay. At around 12.25 pm local time, an earthquake hit Dhaka, Bangladesh, whose epicenter is reported to be in Mandalay.

As reported by BBC, the quake resulted in the collapse of a government building under construction in Bangkok. According to the emergency services, about 43 workers got trapped due to the incident. Several videos have surfaced, showing people panicking in Bangkok after the earthquake hit.

Several other buildings and metro services in Bangkok were impacted due to the massive tremors. The range of damages prompted Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to declare a state of emergency. The situation in Myanmar and Thailand even led India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take to X. He tweeted:

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby."

The earthquake further prompted the Stock Exchange of Thailand to suspend all its activities. In India, the tremors due to this earthquake were felt in Kolkata and Imphal. However, no loss of life had been reported by the authorities. According to state-run news outlet VnExpress, the tremors hit Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as well.

A state of emergency has been declared by the ruling military in Myanmar

Thailand was not the only country where the authorities had declared a state of emergency due to the earthquake. The same measure had reportedly been taken by the ruling military in Myanmar. On Telegram, the military posted:

"The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid."

As of now, two people in Bangkok have been reported to have died due to the earthquake tremors. The numbers, however, were more concerning in Mandalay. As reported by the New York Times, according to a medical professional from the Mandalay General Hospital, 13 people died and 200 sustained injuries.

A prime hospital in the Myanmar capital, Naypyidaw has received the designation of "mass casualty area" amid the earthquake. Places like a mosque, as well as the sacred Mahamuni Pagoda, also sustained significant damage, as indicated in a report by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Thai Prime Minister Shinawatra called for an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis at hand, given the range of damage caused by the tremors.

Despite the powerful tremors, as per Times Now News, no tsunami warnings have been issued as of now. The massive tremors have caused immense confusion and panic amongst people in several places across Asian nations on Friday.

