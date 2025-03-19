What is the drama involving Young M.A. and her ex-girlfriend? Hospital video scandal explained as duo exchange back and forth 

Rapper Young M.A. has broken her silence after her former girlfriend shared a 2023 video of her in hospital via Instagram on March 18, 2025. The clip, which has now circulated online, showed M.A. in a visibly weakened condition, with IVs attached to her hands and yellowish eyes.

The rapper called the release “foul” and said she would “let God handle it." Meanwhile, Young M.A.’s ex, who goes by @itsselfmade on Instagram, alleged that she took care of the rapper when she was ill, but she was allegedly jealous of her and tried to control her. In a now-viral IG Story, she wrote:

“I cleaned your ssa when you was [poop emoji] on yourself in the [hospital emoji] and at [home emoji].”

In a separate post, M.A.’s former girlfriend claimed that when they first got together, the rapper supposedly fell ill within the “next few weeks,” but concealed it from her.

“This was our first Valentine’s Day. You was in the hospital twice with me. I GOT YOU TO WHERE YOU ARE NOW. I nursed you up everyday all day and didn’t even know you. Let’s be real, I left you. I had leave you alone cause you wasn’t going nothing but holding me back. You didn’t like me having motion… making money. You hated on me,” the ex added.

In light of this, Young M.A. replied that there wasn’t much to explain and that while she could “air a lot of things out about this person,” it wasn’t really her “character."

Exploring further Young M.A.’s beef with her ex-girlfriend

Young M.A.’s ex-partner @itsselfmade recently took to social media and claimed that she broke up with the rapper because of her lifestyle. She stated that she was by M.A.’s side during one of the most vulnerable points in her life and helped nurse her back to health. However, the relationship didn’t last, as the New Yorker had alleged control issues and reportedly felt jealous of her.

“We had no relationship problems. Only when I would get to looking cute and getting money, this girl would only want with me if I’m broke and not looking my best,” the former girlfriend claimed in her Instagram post. “And btw I do the leaving I don’t get broken up with but why me leaving will also be mentioned.”

After receiving backlash for leaking the hospital video and sharing her side of the story, @itsselfmade posted videos of herself calling out her critics and asserting that she was “genuine.” She also criticized those who labeled her a clout-chaser.

“I could’ve used her but didn’t,” she continued, claiming that other exes of Young M.A. would likely have similar stories to tell.

“How y’all mad at me for telling my side of the story?... She’s not a victim. This might as well be called ‘Surviving M.A,’” the ex-girlfriend shared.

@itsselfmade shared that she could have depicted the situation in a “nasty” way but decided to present the facts instead. She said contrary to what people believed, she wasn’t “evil.”

Addressing the situation, Young M.A. said she had no idea her ex’s “character” was like that and noted that the hospital incident happened two years ago. Since then, she has “owned” it, describing it as just an “unfortunate moment” in her life when she was "really, really sick.”

“There’s not really too much to say about it. I’ve a whole music video about it. Something I express in my video often. And I mean, I am human. We go through things, we make mistakes. For me, I just didn’t expect this person to do that, but you know, it is what it it,” M.A. noted.

The 32-year-old rapper shared that all she could do was let God handle it and move forward. However, she questioned how a person could have “the urge or willing to do something like that.” The BET Award nominee expressed that she wasn’t “ashamed” of her past, which was “real dark. " She assured her fans that she was both “good” and “very healthy” and ready to release new music.

Notably, Young M.A.’s 2023 single Open Scars revolved around her health struggles and addiction battles over the years and her journey to sobriety. It also delved into how she felt she let down her fans, family, and friends. That same year, reports about the rapper’s medical issues surfaced online and in the media after images and videos of her appearing unwell while visiting her barber circulated.

However, at that time, she revealed that she had been hospitalized and treated for multiple issues, reassuring her supporters that she was in recovery. In January 2024, her song Watch shared further updates on her health and recovery, directly addressing the viral video with her hairstylist.

