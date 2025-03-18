Tracy Morgan health issues explored as actor throws up courtside, suffers nosebleed during Knicks game

Stand-up comedian and actor Tracy Morgan was attending a New York Knicks NBA game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2025, when he suddenly became ill.

While some attendees claimed on social networking site X that Morgan threw up courtside, others alleged he suffered a nose bleed, as also reported by People Magazine. Meanwhile, videos and images of the incident went viral.

One of them showed Tracy vomiting onto the court, while another showed him being carried away in a wheelchair as he covered his face with a towel. The incident happened during the third quarter of the game which was delayed for nearly 10 minutes due to Morgan’s sudden illness.

In the wake of the incident, an MSG representative told People Magazine that they hoped the 30 Rock star “feels better soon” and were looking forward to “seeing him back courtside.” Knicks star Josh Hart told the New York Post:

“We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

The cause of Tracy Morgan’s medical incident remains undisclosed at the time of writing. Further details of his condition are also awaited.

Exploring the health issues of Tracy Morgan over the years

Tracy Morgan has diabetes and also underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. His ex-partner Tanisha Hall donated him a kidney. The 56-year-old also met with a road accident in June 2014 after a Walmart truck hit his limousine from behind near the New Jersey Turnpike.

He suffered multiple fractures throughout his body and a severe brain injury that left him comatose for two weeks and memory loss.

He recovered and was wheelchair-bound for the next five months. Subsequently, he had to relearn how to talk and walk.

The crash killed his longtime collaborator and mentor James McNair and rendered others injured. Speaking about it in 2015 on the Today Show, Tracy Morgan shared, “I have my good days and my bad days when I forget things.”

He also mentioned experiencing nosebleeds and headaches. He walked with a cane at the time.

In 2017, he claimed to People Magazine that his accident, rehab, and other health issues over the years motivated him with a “story to tell.”

“This was a bad thing that happened to me. I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my standup career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through standup. When anything ever bad happened to me, I made it funny and I turned it good,” he said back then while promoting his Netflix special Staying Alive.

Later during the special, the father of four went into further details about his car crash.

"I broke every bone in my face, my ribs. I pulverized my femur. I'm from the ghetto and after I came out the coma, I was blind for a week and where I come from, you don't want to be blind for a second. All kinds of sh*t started coming up missing in my hospital room," he mentioned.

Years later, in 2021, when he returned to the hospital where he was treated after the accident, Tracy Morgan became emotional as all the memories haunted him.

At the time, he thanked everyone who helped him recover and told ET Online the experience made him a “better man” with the realization that life’s “bigger than me.”

Last year in June during the accident’s 10th anniversary, Tracy Morgan spoke with People Magazine.

“I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night I love you, and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family. And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you,” he exclaimed.

In February 2025, Morgan told actor-comedian Matt Rogers during the SNL50: The Red Carpet special that it was “incredible” how he was “part of this,” and thanked the almighty for surviving the “accident” and being “alive” for the show.

He has also struggled with alcoholism in the past and as per ABC News was in a “dark place” with suicidal thoughts during his accident recovery.

According to The Post, Tracy Morgan, who was born in Bronx, has been a lifelong Knicks fan, and first attended a game in 1981. During a 2023 interview with the outlet, The Last O.G. star shared how he wasn’t a “fair-weather fan” but rather a forever fan who’s part of the “good, bad and ugly.”

He added:

“I’m always going to be a fan. I’m a New Yorker. I’m a New York fan.”

On Monday, his team won by 116-95.

