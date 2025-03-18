"At no point was this an act of violence" - Sarunas Jackson denies domestic abuse claims by ex-girlfriend Brittney Bell

Actor Sarunas Jackson addressed former girlfriend Brittney Bell's recent claims of domestic abuse. The Games People Play star spoke to media outlet The Shade Room on Monday, March 17, 2025, denying harming Bell or any other woman.

For the unversed, Bell took to her TikTok account to share a story about her ex who abused her when she confronted him about getting another woman pregnant.

Responding to her accusations, Jackson told the outlet that upon receiving some alleged doctored news, Brittney confronted him out of anger, which turned physical. He continued:

"In an effort to apprehend her and de-escalate the situation, there was physical contact. However, at no point was this an act of violence, intimidation, or control."

Jackson claimed his only intent was to protect himself and prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

"I have always been intentional about how I conduct myself,"—Sarunas Jackson about the domestic abuse claims

In his interview with The Shade Room, Sarunas Jackson asserted that he did not have a physical altercation with Brittney Bell. He explained that both Bell and he have a history of "experiencing abuse," and hence he had always been cautious of how he carried himself. He elaborated:

"Acknowledging that I am a 6'8" Black man, I am overly cautious of my presentation and physical potential. I have always been intentional about how I conduct myself, particularly in moments of heightened emotion."

Jackson continued to note that while he could understand how his physical presence was perceived, he was no punching bag. He added:

"I have never used my size or physical strength to intimidate, harm, or violate a woman."

The actor also denied Bell's claims that he fathered a child outside their relationship. He noted that he only has a 6-year-old daughter, that he shares with DomiNque Perry.

In her TikTok video, Brittney Bell explained that she was talking about an ex, whom she described as an "F-list celebrity" with a brother who had a baby with a well-known child actress (now adult). It was later revealed that Bell was talking about Sarunas Jackson.

Bell alleged that they had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2021. She claimed that last December the pair called it quits, but Sarunas convinced her to reconcile. A little later, the actor confessed to having a baby on the way. At the time, he alleged that it was from a "sperm donation" done in 2021 and claimed that the mother implanted it without his knowledge.

This prompted Bell to ask for proof. When Sarunas Jackson refused the same, Bell claimed their confrontation turned physical. Brittney alleged that the actor physically and verbally abused her. She claimed that this was the second time he got violent.

It is worth noting that in his conversation with The Shade Room, Sarunas Jackson did not clarify whether he donated his sperm but stated:

"I do not have another child (other than his daughter) or a child on the way. Beyond this, I respect the autonomy and choice of all women."

Perry's post on X (Image via X/ @DomiNqueP)

Soon after Brittney Bell's video went viral, Sarunas Jackson's ex-partner and mother of his daughter, DomiNque Perry, seemingly backed her allegations. Perry took to her X to respond to a viral repost of Bell's TikTok, writing:

"Here for you. You also told me a time you had to feed our daughter because he didn't, and him making a really dark sick joke about her being "r*tarded" knowing she has autism. I'll stop here."

Addressing Perry's post, Sarunas Jackson denied neglecting his daughter. He told The Shade Room:

"My daughter is not forgotten; she is prioritized. Her needs, sensitivities ,a nd genius are not only acknowledged but embraced. I want to foster an environment where she is seen, heard, and supported in every way possible."

It is worth noting that Perry has previously accused her Insecure co-star Sarunas Jackson of abuse. In November 2023, she filed a petition claiming he blamed her for their daughter being on the autistic spectrum. She also alleged that during one of their arguments, he choked her.

Amid the drama, the woman that Sarunas Jackson allegedly fathered a child with, shared a post denying the "sperm donor" claims. The woman, Tesha Gamino, took to her Instagram to share various screenshots of text exchanges with Bell clarifying the same. She also shared photos of her text conversation with Jackson seemingly after Christmas Day.

Elsewhere in his conversation with the outlet, Jackson explained that he and Bell have been in contact since the drama began and have sorted out their differences. Bell has not publicly commented further.

