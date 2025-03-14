What are the allegations against Sarunas Jackson? Actor's ex makes abuse and cheating claims 

Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson is facing abuse and cheating allegations from his ex-girlfriend Brittney Bell. This allegation comes after his baby mother and fellow actress DomiNque Perry accused him of “mental and physical abuse,” as per court documents obtained by USA Today in 2023.

Jackson’s brother, Darius, who shares a son with Keke Palmer, was also accused of domestic violence by the Nope actress in 2023.

Trigger Warning: The following article addresses domestic violence and physical abuse. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Gossip blog Its Onsite shared a clip of Brittney Bell discussing Sarunas Jackson and his brother Darius Jackson on March 14, 2025. In the video, Bell alleged that Sarunas hit her and also hid the fact that he was having a baby with another woman.

It is worth noting that Bell did not explicitly mention the Jackson family by name in her video. In the video, Brittney Bell alleged that she and Sarunas Jackson had been dating on and off since 2021, planned on building a family and that she also took care of his daughter like “she was her own.”

For those uninitiated, Sarunas shares five-year-old daughter, Zen, with DomiNque Perry.

Brittney Bell alleges Sarunas Jackson had a baby with another woman while dating her

In the lengthy video, Brittney Bell also brought up Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, taking to Instagram in November 2023 to call out Darius and Sarunas Jackson for being physically abusive.

For those uninitiated, Sharon took to her Instagram Live to allege that Sarunas told her he had been abusive towards women, like how Darius was allegedly with Keke Palmer. Sharon further called Sarunas the “biggest f**k boy in Hollywood” and stated that he was “disrespectful to women just like his brother.”

Speaking about Sarunas Jackson, Brittney Bell alleged:

“We start watching a show one day and we’re watching this medical TV show and there’s a child that comes in to get an abortion. And I look at him and he looks a little funny… He pauses the TV and looks at you [Brittney Bell] and tells you- “I have to tell you something.””

Bell further explained:

“He says he has a new baby coming… He said, back in 2021 he gave his sperm to a sperm bank, to this woman. She froze his sperm since 2021 and then randomly decided to unfreeze it without his knowledge and insert it in herself. Now she’s waiting to see if she is pregnant.”

Bell alleged that she had been with Sarunas Jackson since 2021 and that he never told her about the same.

Bell further alleged that Jackson showed her no documents about the alleged sperm transfer and also told her that he did not have to defend his actions to her. She said Jackson likely got the other woman pregnant while they were not on good terms and subsequently lied to her by alleging that he gave his sperm for freezing years ago.

Bell then alleged that Sarunas got physically abusive with her after their conversation about the alleged cheating continued. Brittney Bell said in the video:

“Then he [Sarunas] resorts to hitting you [Brittney]. And this was not the first time. This is the second. Didn’t tell my friends or family about this stuff because I thought I could handle it.”

She also alleged that she was financially supporting Sarunas Jackson at the time when he got physically abusive with her as he was allegedly not getting any work with Hollywood, as many were aware of his reputation.

Sarunas Jackson had not publicly addressed the allegations at the time of writing this article.

Dominique Perry alleged in 2023 in a legal filing that Sarunas Jackson’s family was bullying her and intimidating her. In the allegations that were brought forward amidst the custody battle for Zen, Perry also alleged that Sarunas once “became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me.”

Meanwhile, Keke Palmer obtained a temporary restraining order from Darius Jackson in 2023 after alleging in court documents that Darius repeatedly abused her during their two-year-long relationship. The duo is parents to their two-year-old son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

