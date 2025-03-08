"Terry Crews as Harry Potter"— Memes erupt as internet reacts amid Warner Bros facing backlash over casting Paapa Essiedu as Snape

British actor Paapa Essiedu is rumored to play Professor Snape in the forthcoming Harry Potter series on HBO. Although the Warner Bros. production is yet to confirm its highly anticipated casting, actors rumored to take over Potterheads' favorite characters spurred a slew of reactions online.

Many Potterheads have been in splits over the casting for the HBO series. Most of the discussion regarding Paapa Essiedu possibly playing Snape has revolved around the subject of race.

While some criticized the showmaker's divergence from fans' existing vision for the Harry Potter characters, a few others expressed genuine concerns about the actors receiving negative feedback.

One X user reacted to Paapa's casting as Snape with a mock suggestion:

"Terry Crews as Harry Potter."

Similar reactions followed.

Internet reacts to Paapa Essiedu's possible casting as Professor Snape in the HP reboot series. (Image via X/@DiscussingFilm)

Some fans shared their suggestions for what could have been the perfect casting for Professor Snape. They recommended actors like Adam Driver, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Internet reacts to Paapa Essiedu's possible casting as Professor Snape in the HP reboot series. (Image via X/@DiscussingFilm)

Several others pointed out why Paapa Essiedu's casting as Snape would be inappropriate, citing JK Rowling's depiction of the character's physical attributes and personality.

"Nah f**k this sh*t. "In the Harry Potter books, Severus Snape is described as a thin man with greasy black hair, a hooked nose, and sallow pale skin." It ain't about racism is about staying true to the source material simple," wrote one person.

"I feel bad for Paapa Essiedu We are about to see a huge race war with this casting & he's just a guy taking a job," one concerned netizen tweeted.

"For god's sake, just stop with the race-bending and forced diversity and virtue signaling. If you want more black wizards, support black fantasy creators and original characters," one individual opined.

"Paapa Essiedu is a good actor. I like him in The Outrun. But.... wtf is this. There is not a single thing about him that screams Snape. It's not even "so weird, it's interesting", it's just horrible casting. Paapu innocent tho. Don't hate on him, hate on Warner Bros," wrote one more.

Some wrote that Paapa Essiedu was too handsome and attractive to play Snape, who was described in Rowling's book differently.

"you literally cannot cast an attractive guy as snape," said one.

"aside from the weird racial implications, that man is too good looking to be Snape. he's supposed to be a pasty, hook nosed inc*l," voiced another.

More Harry Potter casting for Minerva McGonagall and Albus Dumbledore

Aside from Paapa Essiedu, Oscar-nominated actress Janet McTeer is also reportedly in talks to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, succeeding the late Dame Maggie Smith.

Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow confirmed in a ScreenRant interview last week that he is set to play the beloved Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series.

According to Deadline, HBO reportedly did not provide much clarity about Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu's casting:

"We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation."

The network added:

"As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner reportedly plans to run the Harry Potter series for a decade. Gardiner previously said the reboot show will remain canon to the characters' introductory ages in Rowling's books.

