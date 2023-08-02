"May he get everything he deserves": Benjamin Elkins video sparks outrage online as footage of assault by Hormel Foods' former employee goes viral

A man named Benjamin Elkins has been trending online after he reportedly attacked a woman inside Whole Foods in Brentwood, Missouri. As mentioned in the video, Elkins made a racist comment to a woman who was busy shopping. After this, the woman began recording him, and when he noticed what she was doing, he got violent and attacked her in response.

The woman in the video was heard saying that Elkins called her a "black b*tch."

"He said my red hair was indicative of my low poverty status. He called me a nappy a*s," she said.

The video of the incident went viral and was reshared on multiple platforms. While the date of the incident remains unknown, actor and comedian D.L. Hughley shared a video of the same on August 1. An Instagram user named Roni G commented on the video and revealed the man's identity. They mentioned that he is currently employed at Hormel Foods and has been working there for six months.

Several individuals reacted to the video and one netizen wished that Elkins gets "everything he deserves."

"Make him regret it" - Netizens react to viral video featuring Benjamin Elkins

Benjamin Elkins' racist comments against a woman in Whole Foods have been the talk of the town on social media. Netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with what he said as they shared their reactions to the same.

D.L. Hughley's post revealed that Elkins left the store before the copy arrived. He requested those with information about the situation to contact local authorities.

Hormel Foods issued a statement after the video went viral

As mentioned earlier, an Instagram user stated that Benjamin Elkins is currently working at Hormel Foods. However, the company shared a statement on August 1 and claimed that this information is "not accurate." They mentioned that as per their records, Elkins worked with them for only 90 days in their flight department.

The statement also criticized Elkins' "appalling" actions as it mentioned:

"The subject of the video has been identified by social media users as Benjamin Elkins, an employee of Hormel Foods, which is not accurate. This individual is not an employee of Hormel Foods. Our records show he was employed for about 90 days by the company’s flight department and has not been employed by the company in the last 30 days."

Elkins was active on LinkedIn but his account is no longer accessible. A Twitter user named Tiffani posted a screenshot of his LinkedIn page. It revealed that he previously worked at Sun Valley Company as a ski patrol/medical first responder.

He then joined the Idaho Transportation Department Division of Aeronautics in November 2020 as a UAS Program Manager and worked there until 2022. He also worked as a cinematographer, director, and editor at Roving Filmwork Studios from 2018 to 2023.

Benjamin Elkins joined J.R. Simplot Company in February 2022 as a corporate pilot and worked there until March this year. As per the screenshot, he began working at Hormel Foods as a corporate pilot in March 2023. While his LinkedIn mentioned that he is still working with the company, Hormel Foods' statement claims otherwise.