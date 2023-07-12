"He appeared to be the perfect gentleman": Internet reacts as Huw Edwards' wife names him in BBC presenter scandal in official statement

Huw Edwards' wife Vicky Flind recently shared a statement, naming her husband as the BBC presenter who was accused of paying a teenage girl £35,000 in exchange for explicit photos. This comes after the Metropolitan Police Department conducted an investigation and declared that Edwards was not involved in any criminal activities.

Flind revealed that Huw Edwards is "suffering from serious mental health issues" and is currently being taken care of at a hospital, where he will stay for the "foreseeable future."

"In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’, I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children," the statement read.

Flind also requested some privacy for the entire family and mentioned that Edwards will respond to the allegations when he is "well enough to do so."

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday," she continued.

Vicky added:

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

"He'll no doubt lose his career" - Netizens react to the statement issued by Huw Edwards' wife

As soon as Vicky Flind shared a statement on July 12 naming Huw Edwards as the BBC presenter involved in the ongoing scandal, netizens took to Twitter to share their throughs about the same.

Several individuals praised Flind for her statement, while others criticized the UK justice system. Netizens also believed that the fact that Edwards is suffering from mental health issues is not an excuse for his actions.

There are currently several allegations against the BBC presenter. An individual recently revealed to The Sun that the presenter had a conversation with a teenager on Instagram and sent them heart and kiss emoticons. According to BBC, a 20-year-old has also claimed that they received threatening messages from the presenter.

Huw Edwards' name began trending on social media following the accusations against the BBC presenter

After a BBC presenter was accused of paying a teenage girl for explicit photos, Huw Edwards became a target on social media as a picture of a man resembling him went viral. A Snapchat video of a person showing his b*ttocks began doing the rounds of the internet, making netizens believe that Edwards might be the accused.

Huw has been working with BBC since 1984 and has presented various shows on the network. He has covered important events, including Prince William and Catherine Middleton's wedding, Elizabeth II's death and funeral, and more.

The case came to light when a teenage girl's mother met BBC officials in May, claiming that her daughter was given £35,000 in exchange for explicit pictures and performing illicit acts via video calls. The Sun stated that the girl was reportedly 17 when the incident took place in 2020 and she brought cocaine with the money.

The BBC presenter was reportedly taken off the air and suspended. However, the presenter's attorney denied the teen's mother's claims. The Metropolitan Police Department began the investigation on July 7, 2023, and officials are currently working on finding evidence in the case.

