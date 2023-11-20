'Meghan Markle is back': Fans react after Duchess of Sussex reveals 'many exciting things on the slate' at Los Angeles event

Meghan Markle made red carpet presence after a very long time and stunned everyone. She was seen at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a rare interview on the red carpet and teased her fans by mentioning that she has some "exciting work ahead." Many are speculating that she is making her comeback to the entertainment industry.

In a conversation with Variety, the reporter asked, "What was now driving the things you put out in the business." Meghan Markle seemed extremely excited to share the news and said:

"Things that make people feel... I was going to say things that make people feel good, but it's more than that.Things that make people feel something, right? And a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate, I can't wait until we can announce them. I'm just really proud of what we're creating."

In addition, Meghan Markle was seen wearing a Proenza Schouler beige color floor length dress with a hemline slit, paired with a black clutch and Aquazzura heels. She accessorized it with small gold hoops and a bracelet. She opted for a sleek middle-parted high bun with minimal makeup to complete the elegant and chic look.

Meghan Markle and Bombshell on the Royals:

Omid Scobie's recently released book, Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, has made shocking claims against the royal family.

Among other claims, the writer suggests that the Royals kept Meghan Markle away from the Queen's bedside when she was counting her last breaths. However, the book suggests they kept Prince Harry in the dark, too.

In addition, it claims that Prince Charles demanded Prince Harry travel without Meghan Markle for the funeral. The Duch of Sussex ultimately agreed after knowing that the Princess of Wales would not be present, too.

Allegedly, the writer claims that the Royals did not want Meghan to be there because Kate chose to stay back to pick up her children from school. In addition, a former Palace aide said,

"They just didn't want Meghan there."

Moreover, it claimed that the elder brother, Prince William, ignored his younger brother's messages when the Queen passed. He texted his brother about traveling to Scotland but heard nothing back, and he was all on his own.

The author wrote:

"With no further information from other family members or Palace aides, the Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark.

"Harry was informed that William had already secured a flight with his uncles Andrew and Edward (and Edward's wife, Sophie), but he couldn't get in touch with anyone about joining that flight.

"'It was upsetting to witness,' said a source close to the Sussexes. '[Harry] was completely by himself on this.'"