Mickey Rourke slams Amber Heard for being a 'gold-digger' as he weighs in on Johnny Depp trial

American actor Mickey Rourke has slammed Johnny Depp's estranged wife, Amber Heard, for being a "gold-digger."

While talking to broadcaster Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 69-year-old actor appeared to sympathize with Depp after his high-profile defamation trial against Heard.

Mickey Rourke condemns Amber Heard following trial against Johnny Depp

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork



's legal team files a response to



Plus, Heard's insurance company is suing her to avoid paying damages to Depp, claiming that she acted "willfully." New Law&Crime Sidebar Episode Out Now! #JohnnyDepp 's legal team files a response to #AmberHeard 's request for a new trial or to dismiss the verdict.Plus, Heard's insurance company is suing her to avoid paying damages to Depp, claiming that she acted "willfully." New Law&Crime Sidebar Episode Out Now!#JohnnyDepp's legal team files a response to #AmberHeard's request for a new trial or to dismiss the verdict. Plus, Heard's insurance company is suing her to avoid paying damages to Depp, claiming that she acted "willfully." https://t.co/jL1lkFyCzd

Revealing that he does not know Depp "intimately," Rourke said that he knows what it feels like to get blamed for a situation when the person did not do it in the first place.

"It cost me movie jobs for several years and it caused a bad reputation. And finally the truth came out, but the truth came out after I lost movies and I lost jobs. And so I felt bad for somebody that is trying to get chopped down by some gold digger, you know?"

When Morgan asked him if that's what he thought Amber Heard was, he stated:

"Absolutely."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were embroiled in a heated court battle over an op-ed article that she wrote in 2018 in the Washington Post. In the article, she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Although she did not directly name Depp in the piece, his lawyers stated that the piece clearly talked about the star and sued her for $50 million as compensation for tarnishing his professional image. Heard countersued him for $100 million for dubbing her claims as a "hoax."

On June 1, Depp won the defamation case and a seven-person jury awarded him $10.35 million after a six-week legal battle with Heard.

Mickey Rourke also dubbed Tom Cruise "irrelevant"

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” Mickey Rourke says Tom Cruise isn’t a very good actor because he doesn’t take roles that challenge him: “I think he’s irrelevant.” https://t.co/30r7b3Jxz2

In the first part of his candid interview, Mickey Rourke criticized Tom Cruise "for doing the same part for 35 years," when he was asked his views on the 60-year-old star's latest film Top Gun: Maverick.

Adding that he has "no respect" for that, Rourke stated that he is not in the entertainment business for "money and power:"

“I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

When Morgan asked for his views on Tom Cruise's acting skills, Mickey Rourke said that he was "irrelevant" in his world.

Glory Odedeji @G_Akinyemi1 Former boxer Mickey Rourke said in an interview that Amber Turd is a gold digger and that he felt very bad for his friend Johnny Depp. #JohnnyDeppWon Former boxer Mickey Rourke said in an interview that Amber Turd is a gold digger and that he felt very bad for his friend Johnny Depp. #JohnnyDeppWon https://t.co/IUXBAp1JRs

Morgan Rourke has always openly criticized his fellow actors. In 2020, he slammed Robert De Niro for allegedly being responsible for not letting him star in Martin Scorsese's 2019 film, The Irishman.

In 2021, he also took a dig at the Marvel actors for not doing "real acting" when he dedicated an Instagram post to longtime crime drama Law & Order: SVU, praising the series and its actors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far