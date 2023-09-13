Millie Bobby Brown's latest jaw-dropping photos set the internet ablaze

Millie Bobby Brown is currently touring places like London, New York, and Atlanta, among others, to promote her debut book. Titled Nineteen Steps, the book is set to hit shelves this month and can now be pre-ordered. The Stranger Things actress is also reportedly done recording the audio version of Nineteen Steps.

In a recent such tour, Millie Bobby Brown was seen in a new edgy get-up, which naturally set social media on fire. Comments on the two photos ranged from expressing surprise at her age to praise directed at how gracefully she carried herself.

Fan reacting to Bobby Brown's new look. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Millie Bobby Brown, all of 19, shot to fame for portraying the character of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The sci-fi series has been running since 2016 and is slated to air its fifth and final season in late 2025, as per The Direct.

Millie Bobby Brown's latest photos prove she is a true Gen-Z fashion icon

Millie Bobby Brown visited London recently to promote her upcoming book, Nineteen Steps. Staying true to her Gen-Z fashion icon tag, the teenage star opted for a semi-grungy look.

She sported a white bralette top, black leather jacket, and bottom wear. The makeup was glamorously done with kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, tinted eyeshadow, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Expand Tweet

As for accessories, Millie Bobby Brown opted for hoop earrings, rings, a neck chain, and a sling bag. The attire, which married ‘60s retro with cool luxury, got a finishing touch in auburn, ultra-thick hair extensions. As soon as the images featuring the actress in her new look were revealed, social media went berserk.

Fans reacting to Bobby Brown's new look. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Millie Bobby Brown's career graph and upcoming projects

Before Stranger Things, the British actress played a main character in Intruders, but it was the Netflix show that launched her into stardom. She consolidated her position as a young breakout star further with Netflix’s mystery film, Enola Holmes (2020), and its sequel two years later. Bobby Brown also was a producer for the movies.

Eventually, she starred in two monster films, Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). For now, she has two movies in lined up: Damsel and The Electric State.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Damsel is a fantasy film that also has Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, and Nick Robinson, among others, in the cast. It was scheduled to hit Netflix on October 13, 2023, but has been held up because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Meanwhile, The Electric State is a sci-fi adventure film having Anthony and Joe Russo at the helm. Apart from Bobby Brown, it stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton. It’s slated to hit Netflix next year.