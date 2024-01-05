Mr. Bean: The Animated Series announces its return with season 4

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series is commissioned to come back with its fourth season as announced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, the production company under Banijay Kids & family, which holds the rights to the beloved cartoon character. The new season is expected to arrive in 2025, marking the 35th anniversary of the premiere of Mr. Bean’s arrival. The funny character will be voiced by actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson, who has confirmed his return.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series, also often called Mr. Bean, is a British animated show produced by Tiger Aspect Productions. Based on the live-action show Mr. Bean, created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis, the animated version follows Mr. Bean through his various interactions and experiences with its first season airing in 2002.

Mr. Bean: The Animated Series will return with season 4 in 2025

The famous cartoon character and his hilarious antics are poised to return for a fourth season of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series in 2025. The main production company Tiger Aspect Kids & Family announced the news in a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX through Banijay Rights deals.

While ITVX will air the upcoming season of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series in the UK and Ireland, Cartoonito and HBO Max will air it across the rest of Europe. HBO Max and Cartoonito will also air the show in Africa and the Middle East. Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids channels and streaming services will make the show available in South and Southeast Asia.

The head writers for the upcoming season will be Ciaran Murtagh and Andrew Barnett Jones. Dave Osborne is set to be the director, while Arnold Widdowson is the show's producer. Tom Beattie, Managing Director of Tiger Aspect, is also the executive producer for the season 4.

The other characters will likely be back too (Image via YouTube@Mr Bean)

The series will continue to feature the adventures of Mr. Bean and his doll, Teddy. All the beloved side characters are expected to be back in the show's fourth season. The British character has a huge fan following across media platforms. With a continued distribution for over 30 years, broadcast over 195 countries, both live-action and animated versions of the lead character have received love from fans.

The previous seasons of the show have received 14.2 million likes on TikTok. The brand has ten million followers on Instagram, 72 million subscribers on the official YouTube channels, and 140 million followers on Meta. It has received 19 billion lifetime views across all the official YouTube channels.

Rowan Atkinson is excited about Mr. Bean: The Animated Series season 4

Expand Tweet

The iconic character of Mr. Bean was co-created by Rowan Atkinson with Richard Curtis in 1990. Thirty-five years later, the actor is back on board the production of Mr. Bean: The Animated Series season 4.

He admitted finding the process of animation creatively fascinating and expressed delight at voicing the animated version of the British comic icon again. He said he preferred the animated version because of the creative freedom attributed to the character’s actions without the actor facing the physical consequences of complicated actions and situations.

Managing Director Tom Beattie from Tiger Aspect Kids & Family stated pleasure at returning to recreating the comic legend. He further said it was an honor to work with actor Rowan.

Expect Mr Bean to continue with his antics (Image via YouTube@Mr Bean)

Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne also voiced thrill at the continued collaboration between her company and Warner Bros. Discovery and ITV through Mr. Bean: The Animated Series.

Watch out for Mr. Bean: The Animated Series season 4 to arrive in 2025 on HBO Max, Cartoonito, ITVX Kids, Warner Bros. Discovery Kids, and other streaming services.