My 600-Lb Life Season 12: Release timings for all regions

TLC's My 600-Lb Life is back for its 12th season, and it's premiere episode will air on March 6 at 8 p.m. EST/ PST. It will delve into the lives of seven morbidly obese patients and the trials and tribulations life brings them as they attempt to lose weight.

Each episode will document the weight-related struggles the seven patients encounter. They will open up about their food addictions that have resulted in health problems.

That won't be without the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now). He has been a mainstay in the Reality TV show since its very first season in 2012.

Dr. Now will first try helping the patients lose weight on their own by following a strict diet. But he may also offer gastric bypass surgery or sleeve gastrectomy if required.

Release dates and timings for My 600-Lb Life for all regions

My 600-Lb Life Season 12 Episode 1 will air on March 6 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on TLC and Max. This episode will document the life of a patient called Krystal S. She has met the man of her dreams, but her physical condition is holding her back from marriage.

Dr. Now will also look to help other patients during this season. These include a paralyzed man desperate to find a way to stand and a recovering drug addict whose recovery has resulted in compulsive eating.

The table below will help fans wanting to catch Episode 1 from around the globe:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 8 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Central European Time 2 am, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, March 7, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2024

A first look at the patients and their struggles

TLC released the trailer for My 600-Lb Life Season 12 on its YouTube channel in January. It shows the patients struggling to deal with everyday life due to their weight.

One patient, named Abi, has been bedridden for seven years. He explains:

"I've been lying in this bed for seven years."

Another patient, named Charles, admits:

"The pain is excruciating. I ain’t got much of a life left."

My 600-Lb Life also involves patients' families and the issues their loved ones' weight has brought about. One mother sheds light on the heartbreaking situation her son's condition has brought about:

"William is like a crashing plane. You can’t stop it. It’s heartbreaking to look at it."

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming 12th season below:

Dr. Now opens up on the challenges his job brings

Dr. Now is a Houston-based bariatric surgeon who has been helping patients since the Reality TV show first aired.

He has dealt with major challenges during that time, and some patients are expected to clash with him in Season 12 over life-saving advice he gives. The 79-year-old admitted to People back in 2017 that patients can be difficult to deal with:

"It’s a daily challenge to work with some patients that can be self-destructive."

However, he insisted that it's his job:

"Not to get aggravated, but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals."

Nowzaradan has clashed with several patients in the past during My 600-Lb Life. But he's adamant that his tough love is sometimes required to make patients realize his concern:

"There are times where I think it’s necessary for some tough love and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration."

Viewers can watch the new season of My 600-Lb Life on March 6 on TLC at 8 p.m. EST/ PST.