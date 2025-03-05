"My culture is not your costume"— Internet reacts to Armie Hammer explaining how he tried to use Grindr because he thought "gay dudes have it so easy"

Armie Hammer has found himself at the center of a controversy after revealing on his podcast that he once attempted to hook up with a man through Grindr. The actor, who rose to fame with his role in Call Me By Your Name, described his experience as "hilarious" and admitted that it didn’t turn out as he had expected.

During a recent episode of The Armie HammerTime Podcast on March 5, Hammer shared that he had the impression that "gay dudes have it so easy." He shared,

"I tried hooking up with a dude one time. It was hilarious... Because I was like, you know what? Like, women are the worst. Gay dudes seem to have it so easy. Like, so easy."

Armie Hammer recounted an instance where he received a Grindr notification while dining at a restaurant, stating,

"My phone blows up, and it’s like Grindr, and someone else is like, 'I'm at the same restaurant. Do you want a b------- in the bathroom?'"

The actor said this convinced him to give it a try, leading to an encounter with a "handsome French man." However, the experience did not go as planned.

Armie Hammer admitted that the man's large frame and beard felt strange to him, leading to no physical attraction. Hammer ultimately stopped the encounter. The Social Network actor’s comments, however, have not sat well with many people online, leading to criticism and memes across social media platforms.

The revelation, which many saw as tone-deaf, has sparked strong reactions online, with some criticizing his remarks while others found them amusing. Social media users were quick to react to Hammer’s comments, with many calling out his casual approach to discussing LGBTQ+ experiences. Some found his comments offensive, while others mocked his failed experiment.

"My culture is not your costume," an X user shared.

"The way he thought being gay was just a speedrun to easy hookups… sir, this is not a trial subscription," someone commented.

"I'm laughing why on earth would he ever admit something like this," another X user wrote.

However, not all reactions were critical. Some found Armie Hammer's experience entertaining.

"Celebrities' amusing anecdotes have come a long way," some user noted.

"Sounds like a complicated experience lol but honestly who can blame him," another shared.

"Well, that’s certainly one way to confirm your preferences," one person wrote on X.

Armie Hammer's troubled history in Hollywood

Armie Hammer's podcast The Armie HammerTime Podcast, launched in late 2024, features intimate conversations with guests from various backgrounds, reflecting Hammer's journey of personal and professional rebuilding.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this podcast comes after years of controversy surrounding Hammer. In 2021, he was accused of s*xual assault, which he denied. While the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in May 2023, the actor still faced significant fallout.

Several of his alleged victims shared messages that appeared to contain references to cannibalism and BDSM, leading to widespread backlash. The scandal resulted in him being dropped by his agency and several projects, including Shotgun Wedding and The Offer.

Hammer, who has largely stayed away from Hollywood since the allegations, is set to return in Frontier Crucible, an upcoming Western film featuring William H. Macy.

Frontier Crucible, directed by Travis Mills, is based on the 1961 novel Desert Stake-Out by Harry Whittington. The project was announced in October 2024, with Armie Hammer, Thomas Jane, Myles Clohessy, William H. Macy, Eli Brown, Eddie Spears, Zane Holtz, Mary Stickley, and Jonah Kagen joining the cast.

The film is currently in post-production, and while an official release date has not been confirmed, it is anticipated to premiere in 2026, according to the Country and Townhouse.

