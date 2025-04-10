“My dad calls 11 times in a row” — Teddi Mellencamp says her father John Mellencamp discussed her burial amid stage 4 cancer

Teddi Mellencamp, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, shared on her podcast Two Ts In A Pod's April 9 episode, titled Hot Girls Never Die, that her father, John Mellencamp, discussed her burial amid her stage 4 cancer.

According to People's April 10 report, Teddi Mellencamp stated in the podcast that her 73-year-old singer-songwriter father called her 11 times the previous day to confirm if she wanted to get buried in their family mausoleum. She said,

"Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'"

According to the media outlet on April 3, the reality star was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022. When Mellencamp asked her father if there was enough space in the family mausoleum for her three kids—Slate, Cruz, and Dove—he replied that there was space for everyone. She said,

"He's like, 'Well, there's going to be the top five and then we're gonna have little areas around it, and then that's where everyone's going to get buried.'"

More details on Teddi Mellencamp's cancer journey

According to People on April 3, the reality star and podcaster was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In October of that year, she made an Instagram post letting her followers know that she actively posts about her diagnosis and treatment to raise awareness. She said as a teenager, she regularly tanned her skin, and never wore sunscreen or got her moles checked.

"I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old," she wrote.

The media outlet reported that Mellencamp underwent multiple surgeries and treatments, including radiation and immunotherapy, following the initial diagnosis. Then, in February 2025, she announced on Instagram that doctors found tumors on her brain that were caused by her melanoma.

While she was initially diagnosed with stage two cancer, it turned into stage four in 2025. In February this year, four of her tumors were removed. However, five new ones were found in post-surgery scans.

According to the media outlet, Teddi Mellencamp thanked her followers on her Instagram stories, while also revealing that she was let down when doctors discovered more tumors.

"I kinda thought that I had already beaten it, and then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows," she said.

What did Teddi Mellencamp's father say about her cancer journey?

In an interview with US Weekly published on April 2, Teddi Mellencamp said that her father motivated her in her fight against cancer. She stated that he told her to give herself grace when the medications make her feel emotional.

"He’s like, 'There are moments where you emotionally won’t be able to control how you’re feeling because of a certain medication or a certain whatever. And you have to give yourself some grace and know this isn’t you sometimes. And that’s OK,'" Teddi recalled her father's advice.

Teddi Mellencamp's podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and Amazon Music.

