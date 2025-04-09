What happened to LaVar Ball's leg? Businessman shares plans of starting his podcast as he needs "something to do"

The CEO of Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball opened up about his right leg amputation in an exclusive interview with SLAM Magazine on March 18, 2025. The 57-year-old revealed that after an infection in his foot spread to his bloodstream in January, he had his right leg amputated.

Ad

In an Instagram video posted on April 8, 2025, LaVar Ball shared a message following his recent leg amputation surgery. Despite undergoing such a significant change in his life, LaVar remained optimistic about the future and expressed his desire to start his podcast.

He mentioned that due to his condition, he’s been confined to his home. He explained that because of this, he “needs something to do” and came up with the idea of starting a podcast, although he wanted his fans to help make that decision.

Ad

Trending

"I'm going to let my fans and my folks think about the big ball about this. What do y'all think that I should do a podcast? People have been asking me, I think I should do my own podcast.“I’m going to let you determine that, You know why? Because I'm going to give the people what they want. Trust and believe that," LaVar Ball stated.

Ad

Ad

“I’m gonna give y’all the real deal”- LaVar Ball opens up about his amputation in a recent SLAM magazine interview

Ball revealed that he underwent three leg surgeries and four blood transfusions and eventually had his right leg amputated.

“First, they cut off a couple of toes. Then they cut off my foot. Then they said, We gotta go almost knee-high for another surgery. Three surgeries. Then, there were also blood transfusions. Not one, not two, not three, four different times," Ball remarked.

Ad

Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets - Source: Getty

In the interview, LaVar opened up about his struggle, admitting times of intense uncertainty. He said:

Ad

“All those surgeries and blood transfusions, it made me question whether it was worth going through it sometimes.”

He admitted that his children were his source of strength and helped him come out of that mental state. Through the interview, he also wanted to help others understand the significance of prioritizing their health:

“I want to get in people’s heads the importance of taking care of your health.”

Ad

Even after having to go through the amputation and losing his leg in the process, he still held out hope for his future. He mentioned the importance of moving past self-pity and determining the next steps, stating,

“OK, my foot is gone, but my brain is still here.”

LaVar Ball has shared several posts on Instagram, updating his followers about his future plans. His optimism and resilience have received significant support from fans.

READ MORE: "When they are together, I feel strong" - LaVar Ball gets 100% real on his sons' unwavering support helping him push through painful times

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More