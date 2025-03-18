"Just kill me and let me go" - Lavar Ball gets 100% real on LaMelo Ball & his brothers' unwavering support helping him push through painful times

LaVar Ball shocked fans with a recent health scare. In an interview on Slam Online posted on Tuesday, Ball recounting his experience battling a severe infection that ultimately led to the amputation of his right leg.

Ad

He spent over a month in the hospital, where he had multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, and at one point, he questioned whether it was worth it. However, LaVar Ball credited his sons—Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball and basketball player-turned rapper LiAngelo Ball—for their support and for being his motivation throughout the ordeal.

"All those surgeries and blood transfusions, it made me question whether it was worth going through it sometimes," LaVar said. "It made me think, Man, just kill me and let me go about my business. It made me think that maybe it’s time for me to shut it down."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But then seeing what my boys are doing out there, they’re like, Dad you’re the toughest dude I know. That made me keep going. ... it was good to have that backing from my boys. One of the things that makes me go is when they are all together. When they are all together, I feel strong," LaVar added.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ball patriarch shared that his health took a bad turn in January. That was around the time his son LiAngelo's hit track "Tweaker" went viral. He developed a foot infection that spread through his bloodstream, a complication stemming from poorly managed diabetes.

Despite the challenges, LaVar has remained in good spirits. A TikTok video of him dancing in his chair made the rounds on the internet.

LaVar Ball's health challenge has now given him a newfound appreciation for life. He emphasized the importance of taking care of one's health, particularly for black individuals, who, he noted, often overlook their well-being.

Ad

LaVar Ball shares video of new workout routine after leg amputation

LaVar Ball shared a video on Instagram on Sunday after he had his right leg amputated. In the video, he is seen in the gym lifting dumbbells to the soundtrack Can You Please by his son LiAngelo and GloRilla.

"Another day to come back," he wrote on Instagram.

Ad

Fans of the Ball family were excited to see him in good spirits. With users dropping inspirational comments on the post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback