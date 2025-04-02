Watch: LaVar Ball joins the LeBron James hype train as he sings famous TikTok song on Lakers superstar

Outspoken NBA player parent LaVar Ball joined the hype train for NBA superstar LeBron James as basketball's GOAT. He made it known in an amusing TikTok video while singing to the tune of the famous song about 'The King.'

Ball, father of NBA guards LaMelo and Lonzo, shared a video on TikTok where he proclaimed, with a twist as it fell on April Fool's Day, James was the greatest ever. He said:

"Let's be honest, LeBron James isn't the GOAT... April Fools!"

He then proceeded to sing a verse from the viral LeBron James song.

LeBron James continues to build his case of late as the greatest to have ever done it in basketball. Most recently, he became the first NBA player in history to score 50,000 points, covering both the regular season and the playoffs.

At 40 years old, he continues to play at a high level, averaging 24.4 points, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and one steal while helping the Lakers to a winning record of 46-29.

James' name is widely pitted against that of Michael Jordan for the distinction as the basketball GOAT.

Meanwhile, Ball's son Lonzo was briefly teammates with James with the LA Lakers during the 2018-19 season. The following season, the younger Ball was traded along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, draft picks and cash to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

LeBron James feels he is the best basketball player ever but has high regard for Michael Jordan

LeBron James believes he is the best basketball player ever but pointed out that he has high regard for Michael Jordan, whose name is widely linked with his in the GOAT conversation.

He spoke about it on separation occasions, saying that his body of work speaks for itself, although he is not undermining what 'His Airness' has done for the game.

In 2023, just as he was set to break the all-time scoring record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James said (via Orange County Register):

"What I bring to the table as a basketball player... I feel like I'm the best basketball player that ever played the game. That's just my confidence, that's just what I bring to the table, what I possess."

LeBron James and Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, however, he spoke about what Jordan has done and what he meant to him as a player.

"Arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game," said James (via Sports Illustrated). "I wear 23 because of him. To sit here and be in the room and the conversation. Whatever it is, when you mention MJ, it's just super dope for me being a kid from where I'm from."

The GOAT debate between James and Jordan continues to rage on. However, a poll of 133 players conducted last year by The Athletic saw Jordan garnering 45.9% of the vote against James' 42.1%.

