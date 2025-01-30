"My daddy don't care nothing about me, he got me here homeless"— Jamie Foxx's alleged son accuses actor of being a deadbeat dad

A man claiming to be Jamie Foxx's biological son has accused the actor of being a deadbeat dad. In a video circulating across social media, the man explains he hasn't seen his father in "three years," adding that they last saw each other on the red carpet, where they took pictures.

"My daddy don't care nothing about me, he got me here homeless," he added.

Several accounts began sharing photos of Foxx with a boy taken on a red carpet, claiming he was the man in the video. However, the picture in question features Foxx with actor Justin Martin at the premiere of The Soloist. It was taken at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles in 2009.

Foxx (real name Eric Marlon Bishop) is an actor, comedian, and singer who rose to fame, appearing in the sketch comedy show In Living Color. He has two daughters: Corinne Foxx with his ex Connie Kline and Anelise Bishop with ex Kristin Grannis. The actor has never spoken about having a son.

"I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth and was left"—Jamie Foxx's alleged son about being neglected

The man in the video circulating online alleged that despite Jamie Foxx's success and wealth, he never received any financial help. He claimed he was homeless and had been living in his car for the past two years. The individual further alleged that Foxx was always too busy for him or his mother and never supported his dreams. At one point during his rant, he remarked:

"I'm not acting like my daddy. I'm not on TV like him. Iv'e got plans of my own, man. I got kids of my own. I don't have no help with nothing... And I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth and was left."

He continued to criticize celebrities, calling them "selfish" and saying they don't care about anyone, not even their families.

There is no official word on whether Jamie Foxx has a son, but the Soul star has two daughters and has frequently spoken about them. His eldest daughter, Corinne (born in 1994), is an actress and model.

She has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, Safety, and Dollface. Corinne hosts the game show Beat Shazam alongside her father.

In a May 2019 interview with People Now, she described Foxx as the "most supportive dad in the world."

Jamie Foxx's youngest daughter, Anelise Bishop, was born in October 2008. She inherited her father's musical talents and began playing the piano at an early age. During a November 2018 interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he told the hosts that Anelise is interested in sports.

Jamie Foxx, during a September 2017 interview with People, opened up about raising his daughters in Hollywood, saying:

"In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay."

He elaborated on the experience during a December 2021 episode of the web series Dad Confessions. He explained that he loved being a father, saying:

"Watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through. Just having that little bit of dad anxiety every day, of hoping your kids are okay."

Foxx added that he loved when his daughter called him "Dad."

For his part, Jamie Foxx has not publicly commented on the accusations levied by the man.

