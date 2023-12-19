What movies has Corinne Foxx been in? Jamie Foxx daughter project explored as she gets engaged

Corinne Foxx, daughter of the famous actor and singer Jamie Foxx, is making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Her noteworthy accomplishments extend beyond her impressive family background, and her recent annoucement with Joe Hooten, a multifaceted figure in writing, directing, and TV, has garnered attention.

As Corinne continues to shine in both films and television, fans can't wait to see what Corinne does next and how amazing she'll be. With all the celebrations and exciting opportunities in her future, Corinne is a talented figure in the world of entertainment.

What movies has Corinne Foxx been in? All projects explored

Corinne Foxx in Beat Shazam (Image via IMDb)

Corinne Foxx has made her mark in the film and TV industry with a super diverse and impressive list of projects.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019): Portrayed the challenging role of Sasha, showcasing her acting prowess in a suspenseful setting.

(2019): Portrayed the challenging role of Sasha, showcasing her acting prowess in a suspenseful setting. Safety (2020): Demonstrated versatility as Kaycee Stone in this film.

(2020): Demonstrated versatility as Kaycee Stone in this film. The Jamie Foxx Show (2000): Made a cameo appearance in the iconic television series.

(2000): Made a cameo appearance in the iconic television series. 86th Academy Awards (2013): Showcased her dance skills on-stage during the performance of "Happy" from Despicable Me 2.

(2013): Showcased her dance skills on-stage during the performance of "Happy" from Despicable Me 2. David Blaine: Real or Magic (2013): Appeared as herself in this TV special.

(2013): Appeared as herself in this TV special. Sweet/Vicious (2016): Took on the role of Rachel Abrams in this television series.

(2016): Took on the role of Rachel Abrams in this television series. Beat Shazam (2017–present): Dynamic presence as herself, serving as a DJ on the popular show.

(2017–present): Dynamic presence as herself, serving as a DJ on the popular show. Carpool Karaoke (2018): Made a memorable appearance alongside Jamie Foxx in an episode.

(2018): Made a memorable appearance alongside Jamie Foxx in an episode. Live in Front of a Studio Audience (2019): Played the role of Thelma in the episodes All in the Family and Good Times.

(2019): Played the role of Thelma in the episodes All in the Family and Good Times. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (2021): Served as an executive producer for this series.

(2021): Served as an executive producer for this series. Dollface (2022): Displayed captivating performance in the television show.

(2022): Displayed captivating performance in the television show. Pharrell Williams: Happy (2013): Uncredited role as a dancer in the music video short.

Who is Jamie Foxx's daughter engaged to?

On December 17, 2023, the internet went wild when Corinne Foxx, daughter of the famous Jamie Foxx, happily revealed on Instagram that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Hooten. The actress shared the exciting news with a stunning collection of black-and-white pictures, showing off her gorgeous emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Amid all the happy messages, Jamie Foxx himself sent his heartfelt congrats to the couple. In his touching note, he hailed them as the epitome of real love, emphasizing how they genuinely look out for each other's mental and physical health and always have each other's backs.

As the engagement continues, not much is known about Joe Hooten, which makes this important chapter in Corinne Foxx's life even more intriguing and makes fans wonder about the man who has become such an important part of the Foxx family story.

Why is Corinne Foxx famous?

Corinne Foxx, who's 29 years old, has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment world. She's not just known as Jamie Foxx's daughter, but also for her amazing roles in movies and TV shows that have stood out.

Being the DJ for the second season of Beat Shazam, with her dad as the host, really showed off Corinne Foxx's many talents. Not only did she get crowned Miss Golden Globe by the HFPA in 2016, but her engagement to Joe Hooten has also made her even more fascinating in both her personal and professional life.

For a glimpse of her talent, viewers can explore her filmography, including the suspenseful 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and her charismatic presence in Beat Shazam.