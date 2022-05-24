Who is Corinne Foxx? Beat Shazam’s DJ was named Miss Golden Globe 2016

Season 5 of Fox’s hit game show, Beat Shazam, will welcome a new member as its very own deejay. Corinne Foxx, the daughter of celebrity and show host Jamie Fox, is set to make her reality TV debut on May 23 on Fox.

Widely known as the Miss Golden Globe 2016, the California-born actress has modeled for prestigious brands such as Yeezy, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren.

Beat Shazam is a musical reality game show that features teams competing against each other in a battle to identify the most loved songs on the panel. In the final round, the team that manages to guess faster than the music app, Shazam, will win the title and bag a whopping cash prize of $1 million.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Hosted by Jamie Foxx, “Beat Shazam” is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million. Actress, model, and writer Corinne Foxx, daughter of Jamie Foxx, joins "Beat Shazam" as the deejay."

Corinne Foxx of Beat Shazam owns Foxxtales, a lifestyle site for women-owned businesses

Born on February 15, 1994, Corinne Marie Bishop is a model, philanthropist and actor. She went to the Sierra Canyon School where she was a cheerleader. Foxx was also featured on the cover of American Cheerleader in 2011.

The 28-year-old graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Public Relations in 2016. She later explored her acting talent by studying acting at the Howard Fine Acting Studio and the American Academy For Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.

Moreover, in 2014 or 2015, she adopted her father's stage surname, Foxx

Later at the age of 20, Foxx began her modeling career by signing with LA Models, Select Models in London, and One Management in New York. Specifically, she made her modelling debut at the Bal des débutantes in 2014. Moreover, in 2016, the model walked in the New York Fashion Week for the first time for Kanye West's Yeezy line.

Even though her modeling career gave her a great kickstart, she shifted her focus to acting while working with LBI Management.

In fact, in 2016, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) felicitated her with their prestigious title of Miss Golden Globe. The idea behind the association is to recognize the son or daughter of one of the industry's most respected people and assist them during the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

That same year, she appeared in her first television role on Sweet/Vicious which was released in the month of November. Apart from television, Foxx also played the role of Sasha in the horror sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

Moreover, in 2017, Corinne Foxx launched Foxxtales, a lifestyle site and marketplace for women-owned businesses. The philanthropist recently converted her business venture into a production company.

Viewers can watch the show premiere on May 23 at 9/8c on Fox.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul