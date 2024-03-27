'NCT 127: The Lost Boys' documentary series' director reveals that many of Yuta's confessions during the filming were edited out

On Thursday, March 21, one of the directors, Jayil Pak, who worked on NCT 127's documentary series, The Lost Boys, appeared as the first guest of The Shin Show. During the talk show, the director mainly discussed his recent project with the NCT sub-unit members and took the viewers down the process of the documentary's filming.

Among the several things he shared during the interview, the director also shared that many of Yuta's confessions couldn't make it to the final cut. He explained that during the filming, the idol was being too honest about certain things that couldn't be included in the documentary.

Following the land of this news on the internet, fans couldn't help but criticize SM Entertainment for allegedly censoring and restricting the idol from expressing himself.

Given that documentaries are one of the few ways in which fans get to learn about K-pop idols in a deeper sense, fans were angered that Yuta's opportunities to be expressive and open about his journey were allegedly silenced and restricted by the agency, SM Entertainment.

NCT 127's documentary director, Jayil Park, confesses that many of Yuta's parts were edited out

Recently, James Shin kickstarted his talk show series, The Shin Show, which focuses on interviewing several personnel of the South Korean Entertainment industry. The guest for his first episode was none other than the director of NCT 127: The Lost Boys documentary series, Jayil Park.

As they two kickstarted their conversation, many facts and instances surrounding the filming of the K-pop boy group's documentary were revealed. The director stated that during the documentary's filming, there were many instances where Yuta was too honest.

While the details regarding the clips that were edited out were not revealed, fans speculate that it most likely had to do with the intricacies of being a K-pop idol that hasn't seen the light of day yet. The director added that right when they were filming, he knew that many of Yuta's confessions wouldn't make it to the final cut due to the issues they addressed.

"In fact, like Yuta was too honest. I mean I was excited that he was this honest. At that point, I didn’t know how much would get edited out. But I knew that some of the stuff Yuta said, I was like, ‘Ah, I can’t include this in the documentary series.'"

Fans believe documentaries to be raw content from the members to the fans, and have always held it with much respect as it allows them to see a side of the idols they haven't witnessed before.

However, Jayil Park's confession not only made fans upset about the reality of the NCT 127 documentary series but also angered them on SM Entertainment's alleged restriction of Yuta to express himself.

With the release of NCT 127: The Lost Boys, a Hulu documentary that premiered on August 30, K-pop singers NCT 127 offered fans an intimate peek into their lives.