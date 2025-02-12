Netflix opens new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip: Menu, location, hours, and more explored

Netflix has announced the launch of its new restaurant 'Netflix Bites' in Vegas. The popular streaming platform is looking to expand its experiences off the screen and this is one of their attempts to do so.

The company started as a DVD rental place in 2007 and has gone on to become one of the, if not the biggest streaming platforms in the world. Their original shows, movies, and documentaries are renowned as well. The company is now looking to connect with fans on a more personal level by bringing such experiences to real life.

Netflix's new restaurant explored

Netflix Bites is a restaurant that provides an immersive experience to the customers. It brings to life food based on the streaming platform's most renowned shows. Customers can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner and the restaurant also has a one-year culinary residency.

Netflix's Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, said:

“NETFLIX BITES Vegas is a new way to experience fan-favorite movies and shows — when our fans find a show they like, they don’t just want to love it –– they want to live it. There’s no city in the world that knows best how to immerse fans in over-the-top worlds like Las Vegas.”

Netflix Bites menu

The menu for this restaurant is largely themed around the most iconic shows and movies on the platform. Some of the themed items on the menu with their prices are:

Bridgerton Regency Tea - $65

WWE Smashburger - $23

Too Hot to Handle Bloody Mary - $18

The Mind Flayer - $24

The Pink Soldier - $18

Beverly Hills Cobb Salad - $21

The Dessert is Lava - $30

Get Your Knives Out for this Glass Onion - $16

There is also a Squid Game-themed drink called The Pink Soldier ($18), which features Korean Soju. A One Piece-inspired shareable dish is called The Grand Line Showboat. It features a ship with different types of sushi at $65. There is also a Red Bite, Green Bite chicken ($26), which comes with a tabletop spinwheel to decide the dips.

There are other non-themed items on the menu as well which you can check online.

Netflix Bites location and other details

The restaurant is located at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Vegas. It is near the lobby entrance on the casino floor.

Customers can enjoy breakfast and lunch from 7 am to 2 pm every day. Meanwhile, the dinner is served from 5 pm to 10 pm from Sunday to Thursday and from 5 pm to 12 am on Friday and Saturday.

Interested individuals can make their reservations online at netflixbites.com, starting February 20, 2025.

Netflix looking to expand its off-screen experiences

This isn't the first time the streaming platform has opened an in-person experience for its fans. Netflix launched a pop-up restaurant back in 2023 in Los Angeles and it garnered huge attention. It was fully booked for weeks.

The company has launched such temporary experiences in over 100 cities 170 times in around 40 different formats. They have reached over 7.5 million people with these pop-ups.

The new Netflix Bites restaurant is a more long-term experience than the earlier temporary interactions. However, the company is planning to launch more such restaurants and even retail stores in 2025 and beyond to get closer to its fans on foot.

