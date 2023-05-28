Netizens dub Paul Mescal “odd one” as new Fantastic Four movie casting rumors flood Twitter

While Marvel is still taking its sweet time announcing the cast for its upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, new reports have emerged, allegedly confirming the four actors who are supposed to play the titular Four in the 2025 film. While The Office's heartthrob John Krasinski was tipped to play Reed Richards earlier, rumors suggest Adam Driver will take up the role of Mr. Fantastic.

Starring opposite him, Margot Robbie, better known currently as DC's Harley Quinn, is being considered to be the next Susan Storm, a role made popular by Jessica Alba. Moreover, they are supposed to be joined by two other big names in Hollywood, Aftersun's Paul Mescal and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs.

While all the actors supposedly involved in the project are among Hollywood's most popular and most beloved, not all the fans are happy about the casting, especially about Paul Mescal, who does seem to be a different kind of actor from the rest.

Since the rumors started rocking the internet, social media sites like Twitter have been flooding with tweets about the allegedly "miscast" Paul Mescal, who fans have constantly pointed out in the early reactions.

Fans express disappointment with Mescal's alleged casting as Human Torch while praising Margot Robbie's as Susan Storm for Fantastic Four

Paul Mescal, known for his dynamic acting, was far from one of the contenders when the rumors about the Fantastic Four cast began circulating. However, the latest confirmation from multiple sources have indicated that it may after all be Mescal who takes up the torch from the human torch.

This role was previously played by Chris Evans and then by Michael B. Jordan, both of who found greater success in different Marvel roles. However, Evans' version has remained popular with fans.

The casting rumor for Fantastic Four has drawn in a mix of reactions from fans, with some criticizing the casting of Paul Mescal while others praising Margot Robbie's casting.

Given the history of Fantastic Four films in the past, all of which have failed to impress the critics, it will require a lot of work from Marvel to hype it up.

As reports suggest, the upcoming Fantastic 4 film is due in February 2025.

