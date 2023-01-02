YG Entertainment announced their new girl band group on the same day that one of their biggest bands confirmed their departure from the company.

On December 30, 2022, members of popular boy band IKON announced that they will be leaving YG Entertainment upon the expiration of their contracts. The group will, however, continue to exist and interact with fans through their previous social media channels, as stated by the agency in an official statement.

It is worth noting that this departure comes at a time when the integrity of the entertainment company has been called into question, following reports that BLACKPINK was planning to leave the company as well.

Despite these departures, YG Entertainment has continued to move forward with its plans, releasing an announcement post for an upcoming project featuring a new girl group. However, the news was not received well by netizens.

YG Entertainment gets slammed for announcing a new group amidst news of existing idols leaving the agency

Ever since the announcement was made on December 30, several netizens have taken to Twitter to point out the convenient timing for the announcement of the new girl group. Many deemed it a marketing ploy to divert the attention of fans.

Sydlaer412 @shxblnkz @ygent_official I think it's a marketing strategy.While a lot of issues is going on, they intentionally drop it to get the attention of the public to the new gg. Cuz people will anticipate what they're gonna bring to the table knowing their seniors are leaving YGE. @ygent_official I think it's a marketing strategy.While a lot of issues is going on, they intentionally drop it to get the attention of the public to the new gg. Cuz people will anticipate what they're gonna bring to the table knowing their seniors are leaving YGE.

ssuminous ༊*·˚ @ssuminous @fckoffbtch__ @lovesickgreys @ygent_official exactly. blackpink aren't leaving, yg spread those rumours to bring attention to the group they were about to announce @fckoffbtch__ @lovesickgreys @ygent_official exactly. blackpink aren't leaving, yg spread those rumours to bring attention to the group they were about to announce

merc @4RPARK @ygent_official they really said new year new me @ygent_official they really said new year new me

Marina🐭🖤🍒 @Yoyoscherrypie @ygent_official Is this to cover up what's actually going on at the moment? @ygent_official Is this to cover up what's actually going on at the moment?

Aina Asim @imAina26 @Chaehyunie143

Breaking all news in one day and now YG Entertainment is trending.

They can let go of an old group who is no longer charting and will release a fresh group. @Koreaboo I think this is a marketing strategy.Breaking all news in one day and now YG Entertainment is trending.They can let go of an old group who is no longer charting and will release a fresh group. @Chaehyunie143 @Koreaboo I think this is a marketing strategy.Breaking all news in one day and now YG Entertainment is trending.They can let go of an old group who is no longer charting and will release a fresh group.

Aina Asim @imAina26

Announcement after announcement and they are now trending.

Losing @soompi What a marketing strategy YG Entertainment has.Announcement after announcement and they are now trending.Losing #iKON is definitely not a lost since they are no longer charting and lost their knetz interest. @soompi What a marketing strategy YG Entertainment has.Announcement after announcement and they are now trending.Losing #iKON is definitely not a lost since they are no longer charting and lost their knetz interest.

Foresight @Cerelac181 @theseoulstory

YGNGG debut announcement now. YG Entertainment marketing strategy #iKON leaving announcement is a bait.YGNGG debut announcement now. YG Entertainment marketing strategy @theseoulstory #iKON leaving announcement is a bait.YGNGG debut announcement now. YG Entertainment marketing strategy 👏

Earlier this year, BIG BANG members Taeyang and Daesung announced their departure from YG. However, the label has assured fans that the two members will remain a part of BIG BANG. Taeyang has transferred his management to THEBLACKLABEL, a YG Entertainment subsidiary founded in 2015 by producers Teddy and Kush.

T.O.P, another member of the group, had previously announced his departure from the company in order to "broaden the scope of his individual activities," while still remaining with the group.

Pop Base @PopBase With iKON leaving, YG Entertainment now only has 4 active groups:



BLACKPINK, BigBang, WINNER, Treasure With iKON leaving, YG Entertainment now only has 4 active groups: BLACKPINK, BigBang, WINNER, Treasure https://t.co/RzapOnMoWg

Yedam and Mashiho, members of K-pop group TREASURE, also recently announced their departure from the group and the agency after deciding to pursue different paths and terminating their contracts.

ً @kyuhoer SEVEN, 2NE1, HANBIN, MOBB, BIGBANG, IKON, EPIK HIGH, LEE HI, YEDAM, MASHIHO.



biggest loss for yg. damn. goodluck. SEVEN, 2NE1, HANBIN, MOBB, BIGBANG, IKON, EPIK HIGH, LEE HI, YEDAM, MASHIHO.biggest loss for yg. damn. goodluck.

In brief, about YG Entertainment

YG has been a famous entertainment agency since it was established in March 1996. It's a multi-publishing house in addition to event management, and the company operates a number of subsidiary ventures under the umbrella of a separate publicly traded company called YG Plus. These subsidiaries also include a clothing line, a golf management agency, and a cosmetics brand.

The agency has debuted popular artists like Epik High, Lee Jong-suk, PSY, 2NE1, B.I, CL, Lee Hi, and many more.

As the company navigates these changes and the ongoing speculation about its future, many are closely watching to see what it has in store.

