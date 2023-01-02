YG Entertainment announced their new girl band group on the same day that one of their biggest bands confirmed their departure from the company.
On December 30, 2022, members of popular boy band IKON announced that they will be leaving YG Entertainment upon the expiration of their contracts. The group will, however, continue to exist and interact with fans through their previous social media channels, as stated by the agency in an official statement.
It is worth noting that this departure comes at a time when the integrity of the entertainment company has been called into question, following reports that BLACKPINK was planning to leave the company as well.
Despite these departures, YG Entertainment has continued to move forward with its plans, releasing an announcement post for an upcoming project featuring a new girl group. However, the news was not received well by netizens.
YG Entertainment gets slammed for announcing a new group amidst news of existing idols leaving the agency
Ever since the announcement was made on December 30, several netizens have taken to Twitter to point out the convenient timing for the announcement of the new girl group. Many deemed it a marketing ploy to divert the attention of fans.
Earlier this year, BIG BANG members Taeyang and Daesung announced their departure from YG. However, the label has assured fans that the two members will remain a part of BIG BANG. Taeyang has transferred his management to THEBLACKLABEL, a YG Entertainment subsidiary founded in 2015 by producers Teddy and Kush.
T.O.P, another member of the group, had previously announced his departure from the company in order to "broaden the scope of his individual activities," while still remaining with the group.
Yedam and Mashiho, members of K-pop group TREASURE, also recently announced their departure from the group and the agency after deciding to pursue different paths and terminating their contracts.
In brief, about YG Entertainment
YG has been a famous entertainment agency since it was established in March 1996. It's a multi-publishing house in addition to event management, and the company operates a number of subsidiary ventures under the umbrella of a separate publicly traded company called YG Plus. These subsidiaries also include a clothing line, a golf management agency, and a cosmetics brand.
The agency has debuted popular artists like Epik High, Lee Jong-suk, PSY, 2NE1, B.I, CL, Lee Hi, and many more.
As the company navigates these changes and the ongoing speculation about its future, many are closely watching to see what it has in store.